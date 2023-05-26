Viral Video Of This Cute Red Panda Will Leave You With A Wide Smile

Hold on to your hearts, because this is going to be cuteness overload. A rare and elusive red panda was discovered perched on a tree in the breath taking landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang. But it’s not just the sighting itself that has captured everyone’s attention—it’s the red panda’s hilariously enamoured response to a camera that has sent social media into a frenzy. As the video begins, the picturesque scenery of Arunachal Pradesh serves as the backdrop, setting the stage for this adorable encounter. The camera gradually moves toward the red panda, which sits serenely on a tree branch, seemingly lost in its own. But here’s where things take a delightfully quirky turn. As the camera focuses on the furry protagonist, the red panda locks eyes with the lens, and its expression is nothing short of priceless. With an utterly amazed look on its face, as if it stumbled upon the most mind-boggling discovery, the red panda is bound to become an instant sensation for its adorably bewitched reaction.

The video quickly gained viral momentum after Arunachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared it on Twitter. Khandu’s tweet echoed the collective sentiment of viewers, celebrating the red panda’s cuteness. “Cute and little Red Panda spotted in Tawang! The small mammal is listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s list of threatened species. These bamboo-munching species mostly reside in Himalayan regions of Northeast." wrote CM Khandu. “Let us together protect them. They are important to safeguard biodiversity and maintain ecological integrity,” he added.

Cute and little #RedPanda 🐼 spotted in Tawang!The small mammal is listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature list of threatened species. These bamboo-munching species mostly reside in Himalayan regions of Northeast. Let us together protect… pic.twitter.com/h2RGbSvpwy — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 23, 2023

The internet, in its infinite love for all things adorable, couldn’t resist sharing its thoughts on such a delightful clip. Comment sections erupted with heartwarming remarks and gush over just how adorable the little animal looked in their eyes. “This is incredible! The Red Panda is really very cute and comparatively smaller in size. Never knew that they are found in Arunachal!

Thanks for sharing the exciting clip, CM sir. All the best!” a user tweeted.

This is incredible ! The Red Panda 🐼 is really very cute and comparatively smaller in size. Never knew that they are found in Arunachal !Thanks for sharing the exciting v.clip, CM sir.All the best !— Whiplash (@Sanjay89741853) May 23, 2023

Another tweet read, “Beautiful sir.”

Beautiful sir— vikash singh (@vikashksingh10) May 23, 2023

Meanwhile, a user shared some possible steps that could be taken to make sure these species are protected. “Number counting and dedicated forest area with no human interference could be the solution to start with.”

Number counting and dedicated forest area no human interference could be the solution to start with.— Nihar Panda 🇮🇳 (@niharpandagenii) May 24, 2023

With chaotic news and endless challenges all around us, the delightful encounter between a curious red panda and a camera was a much-needed breather for many to show the pure joy and innocence that nature can bring.