Viral Video Of Toddler Dribbling Two Basketballs Simultaneously Stuns Twitter
2-MIN READ

Viral Video Of Toddler Dribbling Two Basketballs Simultaneously Stuns Twitter

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 16:14 IST

Delhi, India

The kid looks like a basketball star in the making. (Photo Credits: Instagram)



The kid seems to be in complete control as the little one continues to smile and jump while dribbling the basketball.

It is not an easy task to dribble two basketballs simultaneously. One can only do it through continued practice and tremendous concentration. Dribbling two basketballs required control and brilliant coordination. A video is going viral on the internet which shows a toddler seamlessly dribbling two basketballs simultaneously. The kid seems to be in complete control as the little one continues to smile and jump while dribbling the basketball with no problem, whatsoever.

“Y’all, this baby is really dribbling two basketballs at once,” read the tweet accompanying the video.

Watch the viral video here:

The clip has raked up over 2 million views along with a range of reactions from social media users. People were awestruck by the child’s act. They were stunned to see such impeccable coordination in a little one.

In the comment section, many people declared the little one an NBA star in the making. There was also a section which suggested that the child should switch to playing Hockey as it required tremendous hand-eye coordination which the child possesses.

One of the users said, “Dammmmm amazing.”

While another user said, “My goodness, the control and coordination!”

“Great coordination!!! Wow!!” said the third user.

“And I have a hard time just carrying two drinks to my seat during a game,” stated another user.

A comment read, “This can’t be real!”

Another comment read, “ Fantastic eye-hand coordination. Forget basketball, Hockey buddy.”

“Unbelievable!” stated a user.

A basketball coach shares his insight on the video and wrote, “I’ve been a coach for a long time and most kids aren’t doing this until they are 10 years old or older. Very Impressive.”

This is not the only child prodigy to have caught the internet’s attention. In April 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of a little girl playing Piano on Twitter. Along with the video, he tweeted, “This video can bring a smile to everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee!"

The video staked up over 2 million views, with people appreciating the exceptional talent of the young girl.

first published:August 01, 2023, 16:14 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 16:14 IST