Viral Video Of Toddler Dribbling Two Basketballs Simultaneously Stuns Twitter

It is not an easy task to dribble two basketballs simultaneously. One can only do it through continued practice and tremendous concentration. Dribbling two basketballs required control and brilliant coordination. A video is going viral on the internet which shows a toddler seamlessly dribbling two basketballs simultaneously. The kid seems to be in complete control as the little one continues to smile and jump while dribbling the basketball with no problem, whatsoever.

“Y’all, this baby is really dribbling two basketballs at once,” read the tweet accompanying the video.

Watch the viral video here:

Y’all, this baby is really dribbling two basketballs at once… pic.twitter.com/hjqfUu4cMp— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 30, 2023

The clip has raked up over 2 million views along with a range of reactions from social media users. People were awestruck by the child’s act. They were stunned to see such impeccable coordination in a little one.

In the comment section, many people declared the little one an NBA star in the making. There was also a section which suggested that the child should switch to playing Hockey as it required tremendous hand-eye coordination which the child possesses.

Fantastic eye hand coordination. Forget basketball, Hockey buddy.— The Duke of Oro (@guy_jeune) July 31, 2023

One of the users said, “Dammmmm amazing.”

Dammmmm amazing— DCBabyGurl (@DCboysBabyGurl) July 31, 2023

While another user said, “My goodness, the control and coordination!”

My goodness, the control and coordination!— Chris & Ola (@ChrisandOla) July 31, 2023

“Great coordination!!! Wow!!” said the third user.

Great coordination!!! Wow!! 🌟🌟🌟— Scott Kinney (@scott30575) August 1, 2023

“And I have a hard time just carrying two drinks to my seat during a game,” stated another user.

And I have a hard time just carrying two drinks to my seat during a game.— 𝐊𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐧 (@Suns_Armband) July 31, 2023

A comment read, “This can’t be real!”

This can't be real!— Sarbjeet Johal (@sarbjeetjohal) July 30, 2023

Another comment read, “ Fantastic eye-hand coordination. Forget basketball, Hockey buddy.”

“Unbelievable!” stated a user.

A basketball coach shares his insight on the video and wrote, “I’ve been a coach for a long time and most kids aren’t doing this until they are 10 years old or older. Very Impressive.”

I've been a coach for a long time and most kids aren't doing this until they are 10 years old or older. Very Impressive— jason (@elvispeacock04) July 31, 2023

This is not the only child prodigy to have caught the internet’s attention. In April 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of a little girl playing Piano on Twitter. Along with the video, he tweeted, “This video can bring a smile to everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee!"

This video can bring a smile on everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee! https://t.co/KvxJPJepQ4— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023

The video staked up over 2 million views, with people appreciating the exceptional talent of the young girl.