Viral Video Of Woman Dancing To Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya Inside Train Is Super Cool

A video of a woman dancing inside a moving train has everyone’s attention. The clip opens to the woman grooving to the beats of the hit Bollywood song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se. Be it the expressions or the beats, the woman has nailed it like a total pro. This video went viral in no time and has already racked up a whopping 437k views on Instagram. Most of the comments section is filled with praise for the girl’s dance skills, although there are a few who aren’t too keen on such displays in public places.

Acknowledging the growing trend of train-related videos, A user humorously mentioned, “Reels banaane walon k liye nayi train launch karni chahiye [A new train for the people who want to make reels will be launched soon].”

Another showed appreciation, stating, “Very nice video. Keep shining.”

Referring to the original video of the song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dancing on the train roof, a person said, “Ye dance train k ooper hota hai.”

However, not everyone seemed pleased with the increasing popularity of train videos. One disgruntled user expressed concern, stating, “Indian trains main aaj kal ye kya ho raha hai? God save us” which translates to “What’s happening inside Indian trains nowadays? God save us.”

Heart and clapping emojis filled the comment section, showcasing the positive engagement the video received.

Interestingly, this video is just one among many train-related posts that are currently trending. In a recent incident, a young man attempted a stunt video at Manpur Junction in Bihar, performing cartwheels on a platform.

A young man who gained fame for his reckless stunts at Manpur Junction, was arrested by #RPF for creating nuisance and unauthorized entry.We hope this will serve as a lesson for others who put their lives at risk for likes and shares in social media. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/qDCj9H9mFK — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) July 10, 2023

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) took notice of the viral video and subsequently arrested him for violating railway premises’ safety protocols. Authorities considered such reckless stunts as a threat to the well-being of passengers at railway stations.