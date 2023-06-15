Viral Video of Young Dhoni Introducing Himself in Early Cricketing Days is Making Fans Nostalgic

In a world where trends come and go, there’s one name that remains eternally cool and never goes out of style - MS Dhoni! Whether we’re reminiscing about his mind-blowing achievements or seeking inspiration from his ice-cold composure, the internet always has something in store for Captain Cool. And guess what? The internet recently blessed us with a fan-made video edit that took us back to the good old days of young Dhoni’s cricketing career.

From the age of 20 to 26, the clip showcases Dhoni introducing himself as he gradually grew into the cricketing legend we know today. But there’s something intriguing about his introductions that caught our attention. In the very first introduction, Dhoni proudly announces, “Hi, I’m MS Dhoni… wicket-keeper and a right-handed batsman." However, as the video progresses, one could notice a significant change in the way he presents himself. Instead of using his full name or the commonly known “MS" or “Mahendra Singh" Dhoni, he simply refers to himself as “Dhoni".

This subtle evolution in his self-introductions could be seen as a testament to his increasing fandom. As more and more people started recognising and admiring his skills, Dhoni may have felt that the name “Dhoni" alone was enough to identify him. Alternatively, it’s possible that Dhoni himself preferred being addressed simply as “Dhoni" rather than any other title.

Regardless, this fan-made video edit serves as a precious gem, taking fans on a mesmerising journey down memory lane.

Watch the Viral Video:

Another throwback video of MS Dhoni recently went viral on social media, capturing a delightful moment from the past. In the clip, Dhoni can be seen riding a white bike with former India pacer S Sreesanth sitting behind him. They stopped at a traffic signal, and fans couldn’t resist taking photos of them.

Unseen video of our Thala Dhoni with Sreesanth on Bike!! 💛 pic.twitter.com/YaVLrDGvYB— DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) June 14, 2023

It was a spontaneous and heartwarming encounter that left everyone nostalgic and excited.