Viral Video: Pilot Cleaning Airplane Window Using Cloth is 'Desi Jugaad' at its Best
1-MIN READ

Viral Video: Pilot Cleaning Airplane Window Using Cloth is 'Desi Jugaad' at its Best

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 12:10 IST

Delhi, India

Viral Video: Pilot Cleaning Airplane Window Using Cloth is 'Desi Jugaad' at its Best (Photo Credits: Instagram/@mhatre.ameya)

Pilot cleaning the airplane window with cloth in unique fashion has Indians calling it peak 'Desi Jugaad' moment.

In the ever-evolving realm of the internet, remarkable moments unfold, often showcasing the art of ingenious problem-solving akin to Desi Jugaad, whether it’s in India or beyond. A recent viral video captured one such extraordinary incident where a pilot astounded viewers by cleaning his airplane’s window with a cloth, reminiscent of the endearing way brown dads pamper their beloved cars. Rather than relying on modern techniques, this pilot’s unique approach ignited a wave of intrigue among netizens, who playfully hailed it as the ultimate Desi Jugaad, even amusingly speculating that he must be a bona fide Indian with an innate knack for innovation.

A recent Instagram reel, shared by user Ameya Vikas Mhatre, captured a truly remarkable moment that has taken the internet by storm. In the video, the pilot can be seen leaning out of his seat, eagerly reaching toward the front mirror of the aircraft, and cleaning it with a simple cloth.

The poster couldn’t help but be captivated by this scene and shared it on the photo-sharing platform, playfully captioning it as “Desi Jugaad in Amerika US."

Watch the Viral Video:

Little did they know that their post would go on to become a viral sensation, amassing an astounding 2.3 million views. As expected, the comment section became a hub of uproarious reactions and humorous exchanges, as netizens couldn’t resist sharing their amusement and delight at this extraordinary display of resourcefulness.

One user quipped, “When you get promoted from truck driver to pilot." Another commenter playfully asserted, “Once an Indian, always an Indian." Meanwhile, the third individual chimed in, stating with pride, “Must be Indian. We Indians know all kinds of Jugad things."

So, what is that one ‘Desi Jugaad’ moment that you came across recently?

