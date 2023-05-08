Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Besharam Rang Gets Unique Twist By Pune College Students

Even before the release of Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, its song Besharam Rang, featuring the actor and Deepika Padukone, captured everyone’s attention due to its groovy beats. The song has been a hit among fans since it was first launched. Not just that but SRK fans have also been creating their own renditions and dance videos to it. However, a unique take on the song by two college students from Pune has won the Internet. In a video trending on social media, the two female students can be seen playing the song’s tune on a flute and guitar, giving it a beautiful and soothing twist.

The students are from the Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication (SCMC), Pune. The unofficial page of the institute posted the video and mentioned that Siya Ragade and Ambika Bapat from Batch 2023 left the entire audience mesmerised with their performance to the song at an event. They were hailed as two of the most talented musicians of the college and the rendition was described as beautiful.

The clip, which was shared almost a month ago, continues to receive love and appreciation from social media users. People are praising the video for being refreshing and original. Despite being posted weeks ago, the video has managed to garner over 2 lakh likes and more than 1 million views.

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “Need full song.” Another user expressed excitement, saying, “The moment she starts playing the flute.” One more compared the cover with Disney films and wrote, “Sounds like music in Disney World or Barbie movie.”

Praising the rendition by the two girls, another user wrote, “So good, took my mood to the sky.”

After Besharam Rang, the makers of Pathaan released another track - Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and it was also a hit on social media. Other than Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles, with Salman Khan making a cameo appearance as Tiger.

The film shows Shah Rukh as an agent on a covert mission, fighting for India.

