Old Video Shows Aamir Khan Sticking His Movie Posters on Auto Rickshaws, Here's Why

An old video which is currently going viral shows Bollywood actor Aamir Khan promoting his movie ‘Qayamat se Qayamat Tak’ in a very unique manner. The actor can be seen sticking the posters of his movie on different vehicles in Mumbai. Twitter user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ uploaded the video on the micro blogging site and shared how the actor himself stuck posters of the movie on auto-rickshaws along with Raj Zutshi. This happened because the posters were supposed to be low budget.

In the background of the video, there is a voice over where Aamir can be heard talking about how scared he was before the release of the film. He explained he used to ask his friends to watch the movie. Nobody recognised him at that time and many even asked him who Aamir Khan actually is. Here, have a look at the viral video:

#AamirKhan himself stuck #QayamatSeQayamatTak posters on auto-rickshaws along with Raj Zutshi, since the promotions were low budget. Its long title led to the acronym #QSQT (setting a new trend for others like DDLJ, HAHK etc)What a b'ful innocent first love this film depicted! pic.twitter.com/4XGmHH1Q9V— Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) June 4, 2023

“The junction where they are pasting the posters on autos seemed very familiar and then it struck me it was Mithibai college junction (my college in XI and XII). QSQT was a few years earlier though!” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “whenever I cringe about shamelessly promoting my work I just think about this time in bollywood when actors were leaving no stone unturned to promote their movies.”

“Interviews of actors were so candid before the corporates and PR took over. Aamir Khan sounds so nervous while talking about this experience,” wrote another person.

Wholesome, right? What do you think?