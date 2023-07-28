Viral Video Shows Driverless 4-Wheeler In Bengaluru; Here's What We Know

Just a month ago, a Bengaluru-based start-up company unveiled the design of ZPod dubbing it as India’s first fully autonomous vehicle. Now, it seems the testing of the new model has begun in full swing. Recently, a video of a futuristic car maneuvering freely on the streets of Bengaluru left social media users stunned. It is claimed the driverless car moved on its own without any manual help. Footage of the incident was recorded by an onlooker who came across the futuristic model while driving their own four-wheeler. In the clip, the driverless car is spotted carefully passing by other vehicles present on the road.

At one point, the new model is seen maintaining its pace behind a scooter as the footage comes to an abrupt end. “On the streets of Bengaluru," reads the caption of the video. Catch a glimpse of it here:

With over fourteen thousand views, the video instantly got Twitter talking. While one called it the “Indian cyber truck", many wanted to know more about the vehicle and which principle it runs on. A user commented, “Building the future of Indian transportation is great."

The building of the future of indian transportation gr8.— K Jeevan Hegde (@KJeevanHegde) July 27, 2023

Another who claimed to have personally witnessed the incident added, “Saw this in 27th Main Road Lane. Guys are testing this."

Saw this in 27th Main Road Lane..Guys are testing this— Bruno Fonseca (@Bruno_FON11) July 22, 2023

One curious Twitter enquired, “Do they have the license to test on public roads?"

Do they have the license to test in on public roads? @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice— Akshay Shekhar (@AkshayShekhar4) July 22, 2023

Meanwhile, a user fed up with Bengaluru’s chaotic traffic jokingly said, “Gaadi toh ban jayegi but chalane ke liye roads nahi banegi. Stuck at Silk Board forever!"

Gaadi toh ban jayegi but chalane ke liye roads nahi banengi.Stuck at Silk Board forever! — Life • Purpose • Joy (@LifePurposeJoy) July 22, 2023

If this is the same vehicle created by Minus Zero, then ZPod is suggested to not have a steering wheel. The car drives itself using a network of strategically positioned high-resolution cameras. Gursimran Singh, one of the co-founders of the Minus Zero, previously told News 18: “Basically, this is the first concept vehicle launched in India, so that we can elaborate how AI can change the future. This particular vehicle is built on our proprietor’s nature-inspired AI which we believe is the right way of mimicking the human mind in the AI paradigm. This vehicle can right now do all the maneuvers that a normal human can do in a campus environment and there are multiple more things that it can do and learn over time as well to give a safe and healthy ride in the future."

Notably, the car’s technology relies on the cameras that capture real-time images, which are processed by AI software to make instant decisions on its navigation.