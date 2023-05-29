Viral Video Shows Horrifying Impact of 'Zombie Drug' Epidemic in Philadelphia

A shocking video which is currently going viral shows the impact of the ‘Zombie drug’ epidemic on the streets of Philadelphia in the US. According to a report by Wion News, the area shown in the video is the Kensington neighbourhood and it is purportedly filled with zombie-like addicts. The video, uploaded on the Twitter handle ‘RaphouseTv’, shows many such people passed out on the streets. The drug being taken is called Xylazine or ‘tranq’ and it has wreaked major havoc in cities across the US. Not only this but it causes deadly symptoms including skin rotting.

White House recently declared this drug as an “emerging threat." As per Philadelphia health officials, the city has been massively impacted by the epidemic. Here, have a look at the viral video:

Disturbing New Footage Surfaces of Philadelphia's "Tranq" a new Zombie ‍♀️ Drug epidemic, Pray for Philly pic.twitter.com/xTmGWExBVo— Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) May 28, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 319K views. “This area is called Kensington & is under the L train in #Philly…. It represents a section of the city NOT #Philly itself. #Philadelphia is the 2nd largest city on the east coast & is made up of a number of neighbourhoods each with its own characteristics. This area has been like this for over 30 years. Approximately a mile away are homes $600 - $800K - Fishtown, Northern Liberties etc… It’s sad these folks are strung out, but context matters. An area’s like this exist in every major city," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Philly looked like this before fentanyl and tranq. Heroin plagued this section many many years ago."

According to New York Post, the Philadelphia Department of Health and Board of Health said, “Xylazine has hit Philadelphia particularly hard, causing increased overdose deaths as well as severe wounds that can lead to sepsis and amputation."