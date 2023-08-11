Viral Video Shows How Easy It Is For Rats To Climb Up Your Toilet

A spine-chilling video has surfaced online that reveals the disturbing truth about rats’ ability to navigate through pipes and emerge in our toilets. Originally shared by National Geographic, the footage shows a commode cut in half and the narrator explains how rats travel from water pipes to the seat. While they possess amazing swimming skills and flexibility, rats can also hold their breath for several minutes, which comes in handy during their journey. As they approach the bend in the toilet’s pipe, a small air pocket provides them with the opportunity to breathe, while their incredible ability to squeeze through tiny openings helps them infiltrate anyone’s bathroom.

The video has been spreading like wildfire after it was shared on Reddit by a user. The caption read for it read, “Watch how easily a rat can climb up your toilet."

Ever since the video was shared, it has garnered more than 32,000 upvotes and a flood of comments from horrified Redditors who are clearly taken aback by this revelation.

A user wrote, “Crawl up there a little guy I dare you. Prepare to be launched back downwards by a category 5 hurricane of s*it and die on impact.”

Another stated, “New fear unlocked.”

“I wish I could go back 30 seconds when I hadn’t seen this entire thread,” a comment read.

Another wrote, “That is why I flush before sitting down and poop fast enough so that rat can’t climb back in time.”

A Reddit user sharing their own experience adds, “This is so strange. My neighbours and I live in a city, right beside a massive new development. We are having issues with rats being pushed out from where they are building and trying to enter our homes. My neighbour said they had water all over their bathroom and couldn’t figure out why, but eventually figured out rats were climbing out of their toilets and running around the bathroom. I really wanted to not believe him, goddammit.”

Earlier, a similar incident went viral in May, where a pest control expert named Stuart Halliday revealed why people should keep the toilet seat in their homes down.

In a conversation with the Sun, he said, “If you keep it up, once they reach your toilet bowl and they smell you cooking something nice, they’re going to go exploring. That’s when you’ve got a problem. However, if you keep the seat down when they come up they see darkness and get bored and go back down."

Rats may leave some signs that individuals should be aware of, these indications include the presence of water on the floor or toilet seat. To counter this issue, Stuart recommends pouring some bleach down the toilet and flushing it once a week.