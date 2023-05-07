Viral Video Shows Man Riding Bull On The Streets of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand

With the advent of social media, videos and images keep emerging on a day to day basis. Bizarre videos is one such category which has no limits. Now, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media has netizens in shock. Uploaded on YouTube by user ‘Satya Prakash Bharti’, the 16-second video shows a man sitting on the bull and riding through the streets of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

In the video, the man can be seen riding a bull in full speed as he says, “Kailash Pati Nath ki Jai Ho." He can be seen getting dodged by a scooty as he rides the animal in full speed. “Boy Riding Bull in Rishikesh Uttrakhand," wrote the YouTube user.

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral and it has people in complete shock. It has garnered hundreds of views. Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of two bulls fighting in the middle of the road went viral. In a video shared on YouTube, a bull was seen chasing and beating another, who then crashed into a Royal Enfield bike parked on the roadside. While the exact location of the incident is unknown, it looks like a city in India. After locking horns, the two move around before the dominant bull pushes the other into the bike, which tumbled immediately.

A lot of such videos go viral from time to time on the internet. While some of them show ferocious predators killing their prey, others show two animals facing each other off. From kittens to lions, tigers and bulls, all animals are entertaining to watch when they are in action.

