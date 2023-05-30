Viral Video Shows Piles Of Garbage At Mount Everest Campsite

Climbing Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain peak is a challenge and dream for many mountaineers. Every year, adventure junkies from around the world attempt to make it to the summit of Mount Everest braving extreme climatic conditions and low oxygen levels. But this rising popularity of Mount Everest among mountaineers has also led to a serious garbage problem in the high-altitude region. A video showing the garbage menace on the mountain has been making rounds on the internet. The clip, uploaded on Twitter, shows one of the campsites on Mount Everest where several tents have been set up. As the camera pans, it is seen that garbage is strewn across the site. From discarded mountaineering gears and tents to oxygen cylinders and a number of bags, the site seems to be turning into a landfill.

“Disheartening to see the accumulation of garbage at Camp IV on Mt #Everest (8848.86 m). It’s high time we address this issue with urgency and commitment. Let’s demand stricter regulations, enforcement of clean climbing practices, and effective waste management strategies,” the tweet accompanying the video read.

The clip collected 1.8 million views on the platform where many reacted to the disheartening state of the Mount Everest base camp site.

“This is pretty disgusting. I would think the climbing community could do better, but I guess I’m wrong,” a user wrote.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan also re-shared the video and wrote, “Do you really think mountains will be calling us after seeing this? Everest base camp condition. What are we doing?”

“I thought there were already a bunch of measures put in place to bring down all the garbage you bring up,’ a comment read.

“If you are financially and physically able to undertake such an elite mountain tour, you must also be able to take your rubbish back down to the valley,” a person said.

Another commented, “Everest- a garbage mountain. Disgusting and definitely not something a real mountaineer would do. Commercial expeditions degrade both the mountaineering and the nature”.

One user suggested that every climber should be asked to pay a fee to bring the garbage down from the mountain.

What are your thoughts on it?