Viral Video Shows Sardai Making Process, Desi Foodies Call It 'Unhygienic'

In the midst of sweltering heat and humidity, people crave refreshing cold beverages and delectable ice cream delights. But have you come across a drink known as Sardai? A food vlogger has recently unveiled a video featuring Sardai, also known as Thandai in several parts of North India. Currently making rounds on the Internet, the video showcases the step-by-step preparation of this refreshing drink.

The video was filmed by food vlogger Amar Sirohi and features a Sikh man preparing the beverage. In the footage, the man blends ingredients such as cashews, almonds, watermelon seeds (magaj), fennel, khus-khus, black pepper, rose petals, and cardamom (elaichi). The combination is then transformed into a dense paste with precision.

Subsequently, the prepared paste is enveloped within a cloth and immersed in a container of water. The man draws out the paste by squeezing the mixture with his hands. Simultaneously, another container is used where a mixture of sugar and water is amalgamated. A sizable ice block is fragmented into smaller pieces and added to a vessel. Within this container, some milk and water are poured. The drink is ready. “Most Powerful Drink of Sikhs," read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. Watch the video here:

Posted just a day ago, the video has gone viral with over 8,00,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. Nevertheless, the way the drink is made has divided internet users. While many of them can’t wait to try it, others have called it “unhygienic."

“Mujhe toh dekh k chakkar aa re khane k baad toh sidha hospital," said a foodie.

A user mentioned, “Bhai hum kolhapurwale pehalwan roj pite hai ye thandai (Brother, we wrestlers from Kolhapur drink this Sardai every day)."

Another added, “Waooo…. incredible…kabhi milegi to jarur piyenge (will definitely drink if I get a chance)…very good video boss."

One of the users stated, “So hygienic and powerful that bacteria will prefer suicide."

“Mein kabhi nhi pina chahta (I don’t want to drink this ever)," claimed another user.

Will you ever try Sardai or Thandai?