Viral Video Shows Two Male Leopards Fighting Over Mating And Then This Happened

Leopards do not prefer confrontations among their own species owing to their elusive and solitary nature. But aggressive encounters may occur when the apex predators are fighting for dominance be it marking their territories or mates. Now, in a chilling incident, footage of two male leopards locking horns with each other over completing a mating ritual with a leopardess has gained a bit of traction on social media. It is suggested that an intra-species fight among wild beings involves a lot of hissing, snarls, and spitting. True to the observation, this angry scuffle also consisted of growling behaviour.

The Twitter user who claimed to have witnessed the incident revealed they saw a male leopard joining a female to complete the mating ritual. However, the former seemed quite uncomfortable and the reason behind the uneasiness was the presence of another male in the area. A brawl broke out soon prompting the mating leopard to chase away the other one to display his dominance. The weaker male supposedly scurried up on a tree while the dominant predator mated with the female right below the tree. A dim visual of the incident showcases the spectators flashing torch lights on the wild animals. Though the visibility remains feeble, the growling of the predator in the background is enough to send chills down viewers’ spines.

“I cannot believe what we saw last night. We found a male leopard, and a female then came to join him to mate. He was very uneasy and we wondered why? Little did we know another big male was in the area. The mating male then chased this other big male up a tree, asserting his dominance, and then mated with the female at the bottom of the tree. Unbelievable," stated the Twitter user.

Take a look at the video here:

A barrage of social media users resorted to the reply section to share their opinions about the clip. While some called it an “incredible sighting", many hailed it as “stunning." A user commented, “Surprisingly the light didn’t frighten them off. Great video. So lucky to see this!"

There were many who condemned the Twitter user for disrupting the privacy of the animals. A Twitterati wrote, “How correct is it to go on a night safari and disturb someone’s privacy? Don’t tell me you were patrolling."

Another added, “Taking away someone’s food or stealing away a girl is a very bad idea proven in both the forms of life."

One more said, “Not sure you’d like it too if someone flashed a torch in your face while you were at it."

The video has amassed over lakh views on Twitter.