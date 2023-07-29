Viral Video Shows Unhygienic Tomato Sauce Production In Factory

Tomato sauce is commonly used in various cuisines on a daily basis, be it Chinese or Indian. However, due to the soaring prices of tomatoes,people are compensating for the shortage by relying on sauce. These sauces are produced in bulk at factories, packaged, and sold in the market. Yet, if you were to witness their production process, it might dissuade you from consuming them. A video of the tomato sauce production is going viral.

If the claim in the video is accurate and the sauce is indeed made from rotten tomatoes, it would be concerning and raise questions about the quality and safety of the sauce. In such a scenario, opting for plain food might be a more cautious choice to avoid potential health risks associated with consuming products made from substandard ingredients. It’s essential to prioritise food safety and be aware of the sources and production practices of the food we consume.

The video shared on social media lacks specific details, such as the factory’s identity and only provides half knowledge. The caption claims that all the tomatoes shown in the video, which appear to be rotten, would be used to make the sauce. Additionally, it suggests that sweetener would be added to the sauce. As a result of these claims, the caption advises people to stop consuming tomato sauce from today.

There are conflicting claims made by social media users regarding the use of rotten tomatoes in sauce production, with some asserting that reputable brands do not engage in such practices, while others suggest the tomatoes may have been intended for disposal. However, the information circulating appears to be incomplete and lacking in concrete evidence. If, in fact, the sauce is made from these rotten tomatoes, it could pose severe health risks and should be a matter of concern for consumers. Ensuring food safety and relying on reliable sources of information is crucial in making informed decisions about the products we consume.

Speaking of unchecked practices in factory production of tomato sauce, officials earlier confiscated over 3,600 kilograms of sauce that was produced under unhygienic conditions in the Muhana Mandi area. The sauce-producing unit was found to be using stale pumpkins in its production process.