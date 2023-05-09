Viral Video Shows Why Indian Moms Are The OG Zero-Waste Warriors

If you think “sustainable living”, “waste management” and “upcycling” are words that the current generation is putting to practical use, you need to think again. Because Indian moms have been doing all of it for ages and most of us might not have noticed it happening in our own homes. If that is the case, fret not, you are not alone but this video is here to remind you just what they have been doing. Instead of throwing away those old containers or clothes, the Indian moms have been upcycling them to turn them into mats, covers, and storage units. If you look closely, you might be able to think of examples of these in your own home. And if you need any help remembering, this clip is sure to jolt your memory.

The video is appropriately captioned, “Lo aagayi agli video , phela dekha kya? Sab bachao (The new video is here, did you check out part 1?), don’t waste things that can be reused or recycled!” Let’s just say it is not the upcoming influencers who are doing all the hard work. Our mothers have been doing it for far longer and in their own warm and homely style. After all, these are aesthetics of comfort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by [ A J A Y ] 🎭 (@awaraajayy)

Social media users found the reel too relatable. After all, it is not unusual to find traces of recycling and reuse in Indian households. Many remarked that Indians have been doing this for a long time now and other people have only just started catching up on the trend. “I think this is most efficient way to live. Sustainable life ka shor machane se kuch nahi hoga… Recycling reuse hi best option hai (there is no use screaming about sustainable life… Recycling reuse is the best option),” wrote an Instagram user.

“Indians have been living this way for ages, bahar wale toh ab jaa kar sustainability ki baat karrhe hain (Others have only just begun talking about sustainability),” another comment read.

A user commented, “Showed this to my mom and now she got few more ideas… She says thank you for inspiring her.”

Truly, inspiration can be found anywhere you want to find it. What are some interesting recycling or sustainable living hack that you are aware of?

