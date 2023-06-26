Viral Video Shows Woman Confronting Police Officer For Body-Shaming Her

In today’s digital age, viral videos have the power to shed light on important social issues. One such video, making rounds on the internet, features a woman bravely confronting a police officer who called her ‘Motki’ or fatty during a rally. The undated video, shared on Twitter, captures the woman expressing her anger and frustration. Visibly upset, the woman stated that if the officer wasn’t wearing a uniform, she would have punched him in the face. The video has garnered significant attention, with over 28,000 views, sparking both support for the woman and humorous responses.

Kalesh B/w Police Officer and A Woman over calling Fatty (Motki) pic.twitter.com/V2C1O9Qqed— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 26, 2023

In response to the clip, one user expressed sympathy, mentioning how the woman sounded deeply hurt and felt sorry for her.

Oh man 🙈 she sounded hurt badly; felt bad for her https://t.co/gJTPMukuGa— Cricket Fan (@1cricfan) June 26, 2023

Another user commented on the woman’s visible distress and praised her for showing respect towards the uniform.

Nah man she looks hurtedRespect for her for respecting the uniform 🙌💯— Aryan Gupta (@aryangupttaa) June 26, 2023

A person highlighted that such insults on her appearance are not something to be laughed at.

cant ppl see how she really looks hurt. these things matter to women, koi aira gaira unknown person insulting on her looks is not a laughing matter.— Vito Scaletta (@MakarovG17SD) June 26, 2023

A user added a humorous comment about people avoiding the truth.

Ab insaan sach bhi na bole— Vinay Tiwari (@VinayTiwari69) June 26, 2023

One user appreciated the woman for respecting the uniform.

Nah man she looks hurtedRespect for her for respecting the uniform 🙌💯— Aryan Gupta (@aryangupttaa) June 26, 2023

In another instance of social media taking a stand against body shaming, Twitter schooled a user for sharing a hurtful comment on a woman’s photo. The remark on her post read, “No hate… You’re cute but hit the gym asap."

One user highlighted how individuals like her contribute to the deterioration of someone’s mental well-being and shamelessly take pride in it.

people like this are the reason behind someone's bad mental health and they're proud of it too. what a shame. idc about physical looks but your heart is ugly. https://t.co/rX3wtmj7jp— shinchan⁹ 🇮🇳 (@shinchan_asc) May 6, 2023

Another comment pointed out the resemblance to a high school mean girl, highlighting that nobody desires fake compliments.

This sceams highschool mean girl lol nobody wants your fake compliments just learn to ignore girl https://t.co/qHZ9xfR6vZ— 🐈‍⬛🍊🪻 (@ixxe8t5) May 6, 2023

Yet another user remarked that nobody asked for her advice or false compliments, expressing sadness for those who have to tolerate such abnormal behaviour.

No one asked for your advice or for the fake compliment! Dusro ka mazak banakar hi engagement mil sakti Hai tum jaise logo ko. Feel sad for the people around you, this behavior is not normal at all 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/haKaOTAc1e— Loatee (@Loateee) May 6, 2023

Later, the woman who had shared the photos expressed her thoughts and frustrations regarding the body-shaming comment. She explained that she posted the photo because she felt beautiful and wanted to share that positivity. While some comments were supportive, she acknowledged that the fat-shaming remarks affected her more. She urged people to understand that if they don’t like what they see, they can simply move on without feeling the need to express their negative opinions. She questioned why some individuals couldn’t live and let others live, promoting body acceptance and discouraging unsolicited advice. The woman requested that people should refrain from dumping their negativity on her posts and focus on spreading positivity instead.