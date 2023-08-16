Viral Video: This Dadi's Energetic Dance On Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s What Jhumka Is Spreading Happiness

A video of an elderly woman grooving to the peppy beats of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s hit song What Jhumka has taken over the internet. The grandma, affectionately referred to as Dancing Dadi, is seen swaying and dancing with unabashed enthusiasm to the catchy tune of the hit track from Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Her radiant smile and carefree moves are a testament to the universal appeal of music and its ability to inspire people regardless of age or background.

Donning an exquisite red lehenga and golden choli, with her hair neatly tied in a bun, she exudes an air of elegance and joy. As she effortlessly mimics the signature dance steps from the song’s music video, one can’t help but be captivated by her spirit and zest for life.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media users flocked to the comment section with numerous red heart emoticons. Many dropped messages of admiration and appreciation for the elderly woman. Popular dancer and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande also reacted with clapping emojis.

A user wrote, “Awesome expression and you are looking like an Indian doll, no need of any makeup." Another commented, “Wow what a lovely dance dadiji."

“Awesome, too good. You truly are an inspiration to every people out there. Stay this beautiful and graceful always ma’am," an internet user wrote.

The delightful dance performance was shared by Ravi Bala Sharma, a 65-year-old artist, on her Instagram handle. Accompanying the video, the caption read, “Happy Weekend.

Originally shared on July 28, the video has since amassed over 1.5 lakh views so far.

Talking about What Jhumka, the song from Karan Kohar’s directorial Rocki Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani features the vocals of soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, with Ranveer Singh lending his voice to the rap segment. Penned by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan, the song’s lyrics have received a modern twist courtesy of Amitabh Bhattacharya, who added new lyrics and a rap element. The music is an enchanting collaboration between Madan Mohan and Pritam, creating a musical masterpiece that adds to the film’s charm.