Viral Video: This Has To Be The Most Hilarious Boundary Save Attempt Ever

If you thought unbelievable cricketing action was only unfolding at IPL, think again. A video of a fielder’s bizarre attempt to save a boundary in the European Cricket Series has left the internet in stitches. While it started off as a genuine effort to prevent the ball from going to the boundary, the bizarre sequence of events left even the fielder laughing. The scene occurs when a batter hit the ball, leaving it suspended in the air for quite some time before it begins to roll over toward the boundary line. A fielder begins a quick chase to save runs but what happens following is unlike anything you expect.

The grass on the field stops the ball just inches away from touching the boundary line. This meant the runs were already saved until the fielder makes the mistake of touching the ball from outside the perimeter of the playing field. The man in question lands outside the line during the quick chase, and in the heat of the moment, pushes the ball back inside. It takes him just a second to realize what he had done. The commentators in the background can be heard bursting into a fit of laughter, while the fielder also couldn’t control his smile. Watch the funny moment here:

Brilliant effort there 😂pic.twitter.com/rV3pd1oDdZ— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 29, 2023

With over fourty-eight thousand views on Twitter, cricket lovers have flooded the reply section with hilarious responses. While one highlighted how the ball had stopped on its own, another lauded the fielder’s ‘6th sense.’ One said, “Bro’s presence of mind is at its peak.”

Bro's presence of mind is at peaks.— THE _YASH (@The__Reddy) May 29, 2023

Another added, “Ye to cricket ke sath majak hai (This is a joke with cricket).”

Ye to cricket ke sath majak hai— Rohit Sahu (@RohitSa50645570) May 29, 2023

Many also used funny memes to express their feeling.

Meanwhile, the official Instagram page of the European Cricket League made a meme asking social media users to tag their friends who are capable of repeating such mistakes. “More absolute gold from European cricket in Bulgaria,” the league captioned the photo. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket District (@cricketdistrict)

A barrage of cricket lovers have also reacted to the hilarious meme in the most amusing manner. A user wrote, “This is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen on a cricket field,” another commented, “Anyone I know that does thus, we shouldn’t be friends.” One more joked, “Instead should have pulled the rope away from the ball.”

Meanwhile, a user couldn’t get over the fielder’s reaction to his own mistake, “The smile is hilarious,” he wrote.