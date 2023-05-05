Viral Video: This Street Food Vendor Sells KFC-Style Fried Chicken Only For Rs 10

The streets of India are a culinary heaven. From Litti Choka in Bihar to Laal Maas in Rajasthan - every state has its own speciality. With social media, the hype around street food has only increased. You must have seen videos of street food vendors doing rounds on social media. Now, another video which has gone viral shows a street vendor selling KFC-style chicken and it has foodies amazed. What’s surprising is the price of chicken, which is, Rs 10 per piece.

Posted on the Instagram handle ‘therealharryuppal’, the video shows the blogger asking the street vendor if the low price of his fried chicken was a real thing or a joke. To this the vendor responds by saying, “Mazak nahi hai, bilkul sach hai, 10 Rs main KFC chicken milta hai".

With this, the vendor can also be seen preparing the chicken. First, he mixes the boneless chicken pieces in spices and then puts them in bread crumbs. Further into the video, he explains how KFC means ‘Kamra Fried Chicken’. Have a look for yourself:

“I buy 250gm chicken breast boneless for 50rs from local vendor as Chicken leg and thigh boneless is more expensive 70rs around soo yess breast is cheap and ofcourse 250gm chicken breast will give roughly around 10-15 pieces and dont forget the fact that he is buying in bulk soo he will be getting 250gm breast for 30-40 around or even less so its clean profit nothing else," explained an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “10 Rs piece hai plate nhi koi galat mat samaj lena vaise. Mai vegetarian hu."

Meanwhile, earlier, a food blogger going by @mutthusouplover came up with a treat for all foodies. Over a year, he visited 120+ food shops and stalls and sampled approximately 200 different dishes in Delhi. Then, he has compiled a comprehensive Twitter thread that could cure your mid-week blues or make you terribly hungry or both. “I arrived in Delhi on 14 February 2022. In little over a year, I have visited 120+ food shops / stalls and sampled approx. 200 different dishes that this city has to offer. Here’s a Comprehensive* Thread of all the Street Food to be found in Dilli," the blogger tweeted.

