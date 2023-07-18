Viral Video: This Woman Is Not At All 'Sorry' For Doing Kite-Surfing In A 'Saree'

Indian women’s love for wearing a saree is evident and celebrated. In fact, they have proudly graced many international events wearing one. From running marathons to skateboarding or even performing hula hooping, women have showcased their skills in this traditional attire. Now, a video has captured attention on social media where a woman is doing kiteboarding in a saree. The woman has impressed the audience with her extraordinary skills.

The captivating video features a professional scuba diving instructor highlighting her kiteboarding skills while gracefully draped in a yellow and red saree. She begins the clip by attaching the kiteboard to her waist and skillfully conquering the vast ocean water. Talented scuba diving instructor and certified Padi and IKO Kite instructor, Katya Saini, posted the video on her Instagram handle. It was filmed in the picturesque region of Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. The caption of the video reads, “Saree not sorry I did it. Promoting Kiteboarding in India.” Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Saini (@katyasaini)

The video has over 2.6 million views since it was posted on July 10. Many people were impressed with her skills and expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

A user sarcastically said, “This is how my boss expects me to travel to work when it’s raining heavily and streets are flooded.”

Another individual added, “Now THIS is cross culture!! I love this. You are amazing!!!!”

One person watched the video on a loop, expressing, “I cannot imagine how much training this takes, but the final product had me watching this video on repeat.”

While people praised the woman, many of them even opposed it.

A user suggested, “Seeing this I want to try it to… But Just a suggestion… you can use Navari Drape or dhoti drape or something similar to that… as that kind of drape is better with sports…”

“What you have shown here is not recommended at all. It’s highly dangerous. There are outfits for sports for a reason, not for fashion or statement. Loose and extra clothing can get stuck and even result in a life-altering accident. Not sure who thought of the idea of this promotion. It’s surprising that you don’t consider safety while promoting something.”

What are your thoughts?