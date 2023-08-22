Viral Video: Truck Driver Runs Over Bystanders As Cops Chase Him

In what looks like a scene straight out of an action film, a pickup truck driver ran over multiple pedestrians, in an attempt to flee from cops. A video, giving a glance at the gruesome incident, was recorded by a passerby. As per New York Post, police said that the truck driver was fleeing an officer, who caught him performing donuts in the middle of a crowded intersection in Georgia’s Atlanta. The incident came to light after the clip was shared by a Twitter user. The report added that the incident took place on Sunday evening. Fortunately, no casualty was reported due to this incident.

The clip opens by showing the intersection of 17th Street and Northside Drive, busy with people and parked cars. In just a blink of an eye, a black Ford F150 pickup truck turned left on the intersection, after witnessing a police vehicle coming from the front. With an aim to escape the cop’s car, the truck driver was in such a hurry that he recklessly turned his car to the left and without slowing down, he rushed his vehicle into a group of passers-by. While a few succeeded in saving their lives, the pickup truck hit a man, who fell on the road. The incident led to a frantic situation on the street. The police car continued to follow the pickup truck and reacting to the driver’s recklessness, the cop sped up and hit the F150, performing a pit manoeuvre. This presence of mind by the cops forced the truck to stop after it turned.

As soon as the vehicle stops, an officer hurriedly comes out of his car, pulls out his weapon and jumps on the hood, in a bid to grab the suspect. The report revealed that the cops grabbed the suspect by the arm and dragged him out of the truck. The driver didn’t resist the officials and calmly kept his hands up, while the officer turned him over and cuffed him.

The video went crazy viral on multiple social media platforms. Several users lauded the officers for their efforts. A comment read, “The police made the right decision…good job.”

A few users confessed that the chase gave them the vibe of a video game—Grand Theft Auto, as the comment read, “Gives me GTA vibes…so sad though.”

Many connected the cop’s move with that of Jackie Chan, as a user said, “Jackie Chan move by the Cop… impressive.”

So far the video has been viewed more than 16,000 times.