Viral Video: Two Boys Cross Flooded Road To Rescue Dog, Internet Is Happy

Footage of two boys rescuing a distraught dog from a flooded road has become an exemplary example of humanity and selfless love on social media. The visual begins to show the youngsters crossing the water to reach the animal who evidently looks terrified. One of the boys picks up the pooch to transfer it to a safe place while another offers help in bearing the weight of the animal. At one point, it appears as though the pooch might slip into the dirty water, but the boys continue to put in relentless efforts to complete their rescue mission.

The duo continues to provide support to each other all while holding the furry pooch until they successfully manage to cross the flooded road The moving footage comes along with a heartwarming message that reads, “Superheroes every parent should guide kids how to treat voiceless animals.”

Catch a glimpse of the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it became a sheer example of showing empathy, kindness, and compassion toward stray animals. It has amassed over 7.3 million views with a plethora of appreciatory remarks not only from social media users but even celebrities. Singing sensation Neha Bhasin was quite moved upon watching the visuals and couldn’t hold back from praising the kids in the comment section. “Oh my lovely children. God bless you," she wrote while expressing her emotions.

An Instagram user called the youngsters, “Two kids with a golden heart.” Another highlighted how the kids didn’t think twice before putting themselves at risk for rescuing the voiceless animal. “The kids too were in danger still they managed to save the dog,” said the user. One more lauded the boys’ courage and selflessness antics by calling them “Superhero kids.” Meanwhile, a person wrote, “They are not rich but they have golden hearts.”

Additionally, a barrage of heart and salute emoticons also flooded the reply section.

Previously, a video of Andhra Pradesh police rescuing puppies stranded in flood water created a massive buzz online. The incident occurred in the NTR district and was shared online on the office Twitter page of the state police department. “AP Police rescued puppies stranded in flood water: In NTR(D) due to massive floods loomed the puppies were trapped in a house. Cops realized the distress of the mother dog for her children. They immediately rescued them & safely brought them to their mother & showed humanity,” read the statement.

Dog seeks police help to rescue pups from the flood-hit area. Recent floods have left thousands of animals stranded, at risk of starvation, diseases, and death. In NTR Dist of #AndhraPradesh policemen found a dog contuniusely following them and crying while they were removing… pic.twitter.com/Q6IN0zJ1kP— Ashish (@KP_Aashish) July 30, 2023

The incident left the internet lauding the police department for their sheer display of compassion.