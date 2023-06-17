Viral Video: US Tourist Protects Woman From Kangaroo But Couldn't Save Himself

A tourist was embroiled in a fight with a Kangaroo in order to defend a woman the animal was following. The incident occurred at the Perth Zoo in Australia, and the man has been identified as a US tourist. The footage of the fight, which is going viral across social media platforms, opens with a woman trying to run away from the animal. The tourist places themselves between the two to keep the Kangaroo at bay while the woman walks away. That should have been the end of it, but the aggressive animal had other plans.

The man can be seen shooing the Kangaroo away but the animal jumps back and begins to claw. Smiling nervously, the tourist extends his hand to create some distance but the kangaroo continues to jump to close in on him. In a desperate attempt, he uses his legs to push the animal back but nothing seems to work. Donning a black polo T-shirt with a matching cap and denim, the man, at one point, also grabs the animal’s neck shoving it in the backward direction. To avoid the clawing, he attempts to hold the kangaroo’s hand but the mammal doesn’t budge even for a bit.

Catch a glimpse of the fight here:

Zoo Attack: American tourist who visited in Perth zoo is forced for Self-defense after kangaroo attacked him for what seems like fight on lady's heart.#kangaroo #zoo #Australia pic.twitter.com/pR5CHG5qmC— WORLD MONITOR (@ZeusKingOfTwitt) June 13, 2023

The video of the incident was initially shared on TikTok by the man’s daughter, as per Daily Mail. “My dad was just trying to make sure that kangaroo stopped getting frisky with that lady," she captioned the video. Throughout the video, the daughter was also heard laughing while filming the bizarre encounter. “Here’s your chance to fight a kangaroo,” she said and laughed at one point.

If the report is to be believed, another man had to join the fight to gain control of the kangaroo. However, the situation quickly de-escalated upon the arrival of a staff member who took the animal away. “Cut it out, cut it out, naughty boy,” the staff member warned reportedly, leading the mammal to crouch down.

It is suggested that kangaroos tend to behave gently unless provoked. With their large feet and strong stature, these mammals can prove to be dangerous. They are said to have deadly claws and powerful hind legs; moreover, they can entirely balance their body weight using their tails.