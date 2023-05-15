Viral Video: Woman's Veena Cover Of Apna Bana Le Hits The Right Notes

Bollywood music has a special place in our hearts and when combined with classical instruments, it creates magic. The latest rendition of the hit song Apna Bana Le from the film Bhediya played on Veena is a true testament to it. Kushala, a musician, has taken the soulful melody of the song to new heights with her rendition using the classical instrument. The cover version of the song is absolutely mesmerising and it showcases the artist’s incredible skills on the traditional Indian instrument. Whether you are a fan of the original song from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer or simply a lover of music, this unique rendition of Apna Bana Le is sure to captivate your heart and leave you spellbound.

The Veena rendition of the romantic song has taken the internet by storm, with fans praising the woman’s exceptional skills on the traditional Indian instrument. The video has already received over 35,000 views and 5,000 likes.

“Wow it’s amazing," said a social media user. Another one commented, “On fire! Sounds so good.” A fan found the performance to be soothing. “This is so calming," he said. Many others termed it a “masterpiece".

Apna Bana Le has been created by the talented music composers Sachin-Jigar. In addition to that, they also lent their voices to the song alongside Arijit Singh.

Kushala’s musical abilities extend beyond her cover of Apna Bana Le, as she has also performed renditions of other popular songs such as Maan Meri Jaan, Varaha Roopam, Manike, Zara Zara, Alvida, Kesariya, Pasoori and many others. Her latest cover has received much praise on social media, leaving many fans eager for more. In fact, some social media users have been so impressed by her performance that they have requested her to cover other popular songs, including Aigiri Nandini, songs from Ponniyin Selvan 2, Interstellar, and Rolex BGM from Vikram.

With her soulful and mesmerizing renditions, Kushala has truly made a mark in the world of music and is definitely a talent to watch out for.