Viral: Woman Robs Old Auto Driver Of Rs 23,400 With A Fake Payment Receipt

In today’s world, online payment fraud has become a common occurrence, causing financial distress to many unsuspecting individuals. A recent case of fraud in Bengaluru highlights this issue once again. A rickshaw driver became a victim of such a scheme when a woman duped him into believing that she had transferred money to him. Unfortunately, her claim was supported by a fabricated screenshot, which she cleverly displayed. However, don’t underestimate the severity of this fraud. The woman managed to scam the rickshaw driver out of a substantial sum- Rs 23,500. Yes, you read that correctly. Here’s what transpired: Shivakumar VH, an autorickshaw driver, was going about his daily routine of transporting passengers. On one ordinary day, he received a call from a friend who needed to repay him a sum of money. The friend suggested meeting at a specific location.

Coincidentally, the woman sharing the rickshaw with Shivakumar overheard his conversation. Seizing the opportunity, she craftily requested his PhonePe number. Little did Shivakumar know that this innocent-looking situation would lead to his unfortunate loss.

According to a report published by India.com, Shivkumar said, “Around 9.45 am, I was talking to one of my friends who owed me money. I asked him to come near PES College in Hanumanthnagar and pay me. When I was on the phone, a woman in her 20s approached me and asked me to take her to PES College. Since I had to meet my friend, I readily agreed. She asked me if I had PhonePe.”

Now this was the time when the lady overheard the conversation and asked for the driver’s PhonePe number. When he stopped to collect cash, the woman saw him doing so. Later, she asked him if he could give her cash and she would transfer him the money online. The lady said that she needs to pay her college fees and that the college doesn’t accept online payments.

“I asked the woman to transfer the money first and only after that would I give her the cash. She asked for Rs 23,400 and acted as if she was making the payment. She showed me her mobile screen to show that she had transferred Rs 23,500, including the auto fare and took the money from me. Before I could check the message, I realised that she was about to leave but I asked her to stay as I had not received the message yet. She gave me her mobile number and told me that she had to immediately deposit the fees and asked me to call her if there was any problem. I clicked her photo with my mobile but she rushed across the road and entered the college premises,” said the driver to India.com.

Before the driver handed over the money, the lady cleverly displayed a fake online receipt. However, when the money didn’t appear in the driver’s account later on and he faced trouble entering the college premises, he decided to take matters into his own hands. He went to the police and complained about the woman.