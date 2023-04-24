Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's 'Dance Pe Chance' Video Inspires Memes on Twitter

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli once again took the internet by storm after a ROFL video of the couple went viral. In the video, the duo can be seen grooving to Punjabi singer Shubh’s song ‘Elevated’. The video has been shared by actress Anushka Sharma on her Instagram handle. The video begins with the couple making a stylish entry into the gym. Further into the video, they start showing off their dance moves. However, Virat’s attempt at dancing goes wrong as he ends up hurting himself, leaving Anushka into splits. The actress has captioned the video as “Dance pe chance."

While people were left in complete awe after watching the video, many took to Twitter and made a meme out of this video. “Virat Kohli complete highlights vs left arm pacers HD," wrote one Twitter user as he shared the video clip. Another person wrote, “Omggg… I hope #Kohli is fit for the next match of #RCB."

Virat Kohli complete highlights vs left arm pacers HDpic.twitter.com/hMs9XqumoK— saa_19 (@ayan123x) April 24, 2023

This could be us par tumhe to dance karna padand hi nahi…#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/qvvi88JlJW— Samarth (@sammy7997) April 24, 2023

Mard sirf apni pasand ki aurat ke saath khul ke dance karta hai! #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharmapic.twitter.com/5WvfstoVrJ— Ana de Armas stan (@abhithecomic) April 24, 2023

The couple met for the first time on the sets of a shampoo commercial in 2013. The two hit it off instantly and began secretly dating. After a couple of years of dating, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017.

