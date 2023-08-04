Virat Kohli's Old 'No Firecrackers' on Diwali Video Goes Viral After He Flies Chartered Plane

As Virat Kohli returned to India, he, along with Rohit Sharma, took a much-needed break from the 5-T20I series against the West Indies. The former Indian skipper arrived back home on Thursday, flying on a private jet, and excitedly shared pictures of his journey on his official social media handles. However, this post attracted criticism from some Twitter users who pointed out the substantial carbon emissions associated with chartered flights. Many users highlighted the apparent double standards of Kohli, who had previously spoken about air pollution, global warming, and environmental issues, especially during Diwali in recent years.

The private chartered plane that carried Kohli from the Caribbean to India was arranged by The Air Charter Services airline, providing him with a Global air charter private plane, reportedly worth around $10 million. This sparked further disapproval among fans, who trolled and criticised the 34-year-old cricketer for his use of the private plane, accusing him of hypocrisy.

“What happened to all the gyan on Diwali pollution?” mocked one user. “Next year he’ll play one match in a green jersey and everything will be okay,” snidely pointed out another.

To add to the irony, some users shared an old clip of Kohli urging people to use public transportation like buses, metros, or rideshare services like Ola to make a positive impact on the environment while also requesting to not burn firecrackers during Diwali. That revelation only fuelled the critics’ fury further, with fans left wondering if the high-flying cricketer was truly walking the talk.

Meanwhile, talking about his West Indies tour, Kohli performed well, scoring a fifty and a century in the 2-Test series. However, he didn’t get a chance to bat in the ODI series, as he was demoted to number 8 in order to give others an opportunity.

He and Rohit Sharma were also rested from the next two ODIs and will not be participating in the 3 T20Is against Ireland later in the month, all in preparation for the Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to start on August 30.