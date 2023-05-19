Virat Kohli Clicking Pic With Groundsmen Post RCB vs SRH Shows Why He's More Than Just Cricketer

When IPL fans passionately chant, “Ek hi to Dil Hai, Kitni Baar Jitoge" (We have only one heart, how many times will you win?), they make sure to mention the unstoppable force that is Virat Kohli. This 34-year-old dynamo consistently proves why there’s no one quite like him when it comes to aggression and hitting power. Just when you thought the RCB star had maxed out his “King" status after smacking his sixth IPL century in an epic showdown against SRH, he wasn’t done surprising his fans. Kohli, in a heartwarming gesture, showed that he’s more than just a cricketer, leaving everyone in awe.

A viral picture captured the sweet moment where Kohli, in all his glory, posed for a snapshot with the hardworking grounds staff after his breathtaking innings. With a beaming smile, he graciously embraced the picture-perfect moment, attracting a swarm of enthusiastic ground staff eager to capture a memory with the King himself. It’s instances like these that remind us of Kohli’s down-to-earth nature and his ability to make even the unsung heroes feel like champions.

Take a Look:

Virat Kohli clicked a picture with the Hyderabad groundsmen.A beautiful gesture from the King! pic.twitter.com/vvFIsCq0ZH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 19, 2023

“Even their children will be inspired to play and might end up playing," expressed a fan, while another exclaimed, “Bow down" in sheer admiration. Undoubtedly, the RCB teammates paid homage to King Kohli from the dugout as he unleashed his century at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Aren’t these the moments fans live for?

And indeed, we’ve witnessed a similar heartwarming moment in IPL 2023 when MS Dhoni also shared a memorable click with the ground staff.

MS Dhoni with the Ground staff of Eden Gardens This man is built different. #MSDhoni #KKRvCSK #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/E45VfW5R24 — MS DHONI Fan Club (@MSDfans0007) April 24, 2023

This viral photograph captured the beautiful scene that unfolded after the CSK vs KKR match at Eden Gardens, further highlighting the genuine appreciation and respect these cricketing icons have for the people behind the scenes.