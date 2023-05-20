Virat Kohli Fan Asks Twitter to Guess RCB Star's WhatsApp DP and the Replies Are Too Hilarious

Cricket fans are like unstoppable detectives on the hunt for their favorite players, and with the power of social media, they ensure they never miss a beat. Whenever cricketing superstars like Virat Kohli upload a photo on Instagram or Twitter, fans go absolutely bonkers, proving that their off-field antics are just as thrilling as their on-field heroics. And now, with the IPL 2023 taking the nation by storm, the craze around cricketers has hit an all-time high. Speaking of Indian cricketing legends, the undisputed king of fan devotion has to be Virat Kohli. His fanbase is in a league of its own. So, when one of his die-hard fans dared to ask Twitter to guess his WhatsApp profile picture (DP), everyone jumped on the opportunity with wild guesses and the results were downright hilarious!

“What do you think could be Virat Kohli’s WhatsApp DP these days?" inquired an enthusiastic Twitter user named Bhawana. As soon as the tweet hit the social media sphere, Kohli fans jumped in with their hilarious reactions. “100% Anushka and vamika pic. He loves his family,” confidently guessed one fan, while another chimed in, “Definitely with Anushka and Vamika, but Vamika’s face might be cleverly hidden." Amidst the banter, fans also shared their personal favorite images of Kohli, wondering if any of those might be his chosen DP. From his ecstatic celebration after smashing a recent century for RCB against SRH to nostalgic snapshots with MS Dhoni, the comment section was filled with a delightful mix of speculations and cherished moments.

What do you think could be Virat Kohli’s WhatsApp DP these days?— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) May 19, 2023

100% Anushka and vamika pic. He loves hsi family— Hayasaka Ai (@hayasaka_sai17) May 19, 2023

The Twitterverse even took a playful turn as some fans decided to inject a dose of humour into the guessing game. One witty response suggested that Kohli’s WhatsApp DP could be none other than Gautam Gambhir, referencing their famous on-field spat that had everyone talking. Another cheeky guess surfaced, proposing that the DP might simply showcase a bunch of “sweet mangoes," in a clever nod to Naveen-ul-Haq’s subtle dig at Kohli.

Photo of Gautam Gambhir— KedarHirve (@KedarHirve) May 19, 2023

Mango man— Pawan (@Pawan93222894) May 19, 2023

top videos

No doubt, fans had a blast during this amusing wild goose chase, keeping the tone light and within playful boundaries!