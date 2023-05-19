Virat Kohli Fan Travelling from California to Watch 'King' Bat in Hyderabad Shows IPL Craze is Real

The IPL craze has hit levels that defy description. It’s like a tornado of excitement swirling around star players, reaching unimaginable heights. When the Indian Premier League (IPL) brings together so many cricket superstars, the fans’ enthusiasm knows no bounds. As the 2023 season races towards its grand finale, it has gifted us with an abundance of unforgettable moments to revel in and rejoice. Speaking of recent favorites, Virat Kohli’s thunderous century in the RCB vs SRH match became the hottest topic in town. And amidst the uproarious crowd of fans celebrating, there was one individual who stood out, stealing the spotlight like a mischievous magician.

A passionate fan from Orlando travelled all the way to Hyderabad just to catch a glimpse of King Kohli in action at the renowned Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Holding a poster that proudly proclaimed, “8985 miles… Orlando to Hyd… Just to see you, Virat," this fan’s unwavering dedication speaks volumes. It’s a true testament to how Kohli has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, inspiring them to go to extraordinary lengths to witness his flawless gameplay and unparalleled skill. Every single day, Kohli continues to win over fans from all corners of the globe, leaving them in awe of his remarkable talent and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Check Out the Fan’s IPL Poster:

A fan travelled from Orlando to Hyderabad to watch Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/0kWGTfLEzj— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2023

Earlier, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium witnessed a moment of a viral sensation when a poster featuring none other than Kohli caught everyone’s attention. The poster was no ordinary depiction but rather a creative masterpiece resembling the iconic ‘king’ card from a deck of playing cards. In a remarkable display of adoration and esteem for Kohli, the passionate fans in Jaipur decided to make a bold alteration. They chose to replace the traditional king on the card with the image of their beloved cricketer, emphasising his esteemed position as the true ‘King’ among his loyal supporters.

top videos

Virat Kohli fans in Jaipur. He is a favorite for everyone across the cricket world. pic.twitter.com/Nw5wGwP2Ld — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 15, 2023

It’s just another day filled with unforgettable moments of pure Kohli fan magic!