Virat Kohli-Glenn Maxwell Play 'Rock Paper Scissors' in DRS Break During RCB vs PBKS, Guess Who Won?

When Virat Kohli is on the cricket field, boredom is banished! Whether he’s wielding a bat or not, this cricket superstar knows how to keep the fans engaged. And during the RCB vs PBKS match in Mohali, Kohli was up to his usual antics, making sure that everyone was having a blast. It was during a DRS review against Atharva Taide when most people would be glued to the screen but Kohli had a mischievous trick up his sleeve! He challenged his teammate Glenn Maxwell to a game of ‘rock paper scissors’ during the break, and the result was pure hilarity!

Check out the viral video where the RCB batters can be seen engaging in the fun game and find out who came on top!

Kohli Maxi playing Stone Paper Scissors during DRS pic.twitter.com/tiTuvmHmO3— Nitin singh (@Kohlliers) April 20, 2023

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell were playing Stone Paper Scissors during the DRS.#RCBvsPBKS #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/bVrIdM0OSy— VK 18 fan (@Deba3264) April 20, 2023

Did you find out who won? Yes, it was the Aussie batsman who emerged as the victor in the only round they could play during the break. But that’s not the end of the fun! The viral video also caught the attention of Maxwell, who took to Twitter and hilariously quipped, “Poor predictable Virat, always goes paper".

Talking about the game, after suffering a close defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bounced back to winning ways in a thrilling encounter. Thanks to the opening partnership of stand-in captain Virat Kohli and impact sub-Faf du Plessis, RCB posted a competitive total of 174 runs, which proved to be enough on a two-paced surface that favored the spinners while also assisting with quick bowlers’ slower deliveries and change-ups.

Although RCB’s bowlers, led by a masterful performance by Mohammed Siraj, deserved all the accolades, it was the duo of Maxwell and Kohli who stole the limelight with their hilarious pastime during a review in the second innings of the match on Thursday. No wonder why cricket is more than just a game!

Read all the Latest News here