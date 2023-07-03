Virat Kohli Hilariously Mimics Harbhajan Singh And Fans Are Missing The 'Good Old Times'

A wholesome video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows Virat Kohli mimicking Harbhajan Singh. In the video, Kohli can be seen very aptly imitating the mannerisms of Bhajji as both of them stand on the field. The video has been uploaded on Reddit and now gone viral. Its when Irfan Pathan was taking Harbhajan’s video, Kohli started stretching and posing like him. The video has fans praising Kohli on his nearly perfect impression.

“This is going to go viral,” says Pathan in the background as Kohli flaunts his perfect imitating skills. Not just his mannerisms, but Kohli also copies the way Harbhajan does bowling. In the end, Harbhajan reveals what was his favourite part in the entire mimicry.

“virat and rohit used to hit centuries for fun, Jasprit bumrah used to play cricket, kulcha were together, aakash chopra was on star sports, Life was good back then,” wrote a Reddit user, making everyone nostalgic on the social media platform. Many agreed with this comment. “Yes life was so good back then everything was good and still it can and today also this acting by kohli is very good to see , i remember those days,” responded another Reddit user.

Meanwhile, earlier, another video which went viral showed Kohli copying the mannerism of his India teammate Shikhar Dhawan. “Hi, this is Virat Kohli and I’m going to mimic Shikhar Dhawan because I feel he is lost in his space so much it’s very funny and I have seen it many times from the other end," Kohli said before starting the hilarious act.