Virat Kohli in 'Barbie vs Oppenheimer' Avatar: AI Portrait of King Goes Viral as Movies Hit Theatres

The highly-anticipated movies ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ have hit the box office, generating immense excitement that has been buzzing around their releases. Advanced bookings for the opening day at the top three national chains have surpassed all predictions, with approximately three lakh tickets sold for both films combined. Online platforms are abuzz with discussions surrounding these two movies, dominating the virtual space. Among Indian users, the enthusiasm has even extended to cricket legend include Virat Kohli and AI-generated pictures of him in ‘Barbie vs Oppenheimer’ avatars have gone viral on the opening day.

One image, reposted by the Twitter page @GemsOfCricket, portrays Kohli standing amidst the fiery backdrop of an atomic bomb set, showcasing a thrilling mashup of explosive cricket prowess and action-packed drama. The AI artist, @Aladdinjaeger3, masterfully crafted the artwork, flawlessly blending Kohli’s intense aura with the adrenaline rush of a biographical thriller, all wrapped up in an eye-catching orange colour scheme. But that’s not all! Another portrait features Kohli dressed in a vibrant pink jacket adorned with the iconic ‘Barbie’ symbol.

No doubt Kohli fans couldn’t get enough of these wildly contrasting portrayals, adding to the frenzy surrounding the two mind-blowing movies.

Meanwhile, AI-generated portraits of Barbie have also taken the virtual world by storm in recent days. From Margot Robbie reimagined in a Desi avatar, donning traditional pink outfits, to creative portrayals of Bollywood star couples as Barbie and Ken, artificial intelligence has left no stone unturned to ensure the hype around the movies extends to their techy world as well.

But in the realm of ticket sales, ‘Oppenheimer’ seems to be taking the lead, reportedly selling over two lakh tickets, while ‘Barbie’ follows closely behind with over 80 thousand tickets sold in the top three national chains, namely PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.

The race is on, and the excitement continues to soar as audiences are swept away by the magical charm of these cinematic delights.