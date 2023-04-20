Virat Kohli is Back as RCB Captain in IPL 2023 and King Fans Can’t Keep Calm

After two years, Virat Kohli has returned as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He would be leading in place of regular skipper Faf du Plessis. Kohli explained that Plessis won’t field because of a bruised rib. However, he will be starting for RCB. He will be replaced by seamer Vyshak Vijaykumar at the innings break.

All fans witnessing the match live must be super happy to see Kohli return as the caption but Twitter is no less. Fans took to the micro blogging site and congratulated Kohli. Have a look:

Virat Kohli captaining RCB. Captain Kohli is back! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2023

Kohli fans seeing Kohli as a captain again pic.twitter.com/Rkyi4KTDQ2— SentiMemer (@sentimemer) April 20, 2023

Virat kohli is captaining RCB again. Meanwhile Virat kohli fans;) pic.twitter.com/fWAhPZyjDi — Shakti Man 💥 (@IamShaktiMann) April 20, 2023

Whole Mohali crowds roaring when Captain Virat Kohli talking at the toss time - Captain King Kohli. pic.twitter.com/fx0j9fDjWq— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 20, 2023

Surprise surprise, Captain Virat Kohli is back ladies and gentlemen. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rQXPlg44Gg— Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 20, 2023

Maxwell (in JioCinema) said "Virat Kohli is the GOAT of World Cricket". pic.twitter.com/KmT1nyd26u— S. (@Sobuujj) April 20, 2023

October 11th, 2021 - Virat Kohli led RCB last time. April 20th, 2023 - Virat Kohli leading RCB again. A gap of 556 days, Captain Kohli is back. pic.twitter.com/ij7PnFIwPe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 20, 2023

Virat Kohli the captain is back after so long ❤ pic.twitter.com/e3VRHL5Bno— ` (@KudosKohli) April 20, 2023

The King,The Captain,The leader Virat Kohli is finnally back.Oh captain my captain ❤️pic.twitter.com/HsR6i8VxNY— Shaurya (@Kohli_Devotee) April 20, 2023

Ladies and gentlemen this is your captain speaking…, Captain VIRAT KOHLI 👑🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/fwoPF3jZeg— Dennis🕸 (@DenissForReal) April 20, 2023

Kohli has represented RCB since the first season of the IPL. He became the regular captain at Royal Challengers in 2013. He led RCB in 140 matches, won 64 and lost 69. The team is yet to win an IPL title. The team includes some very talented players: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, and many more.

Read all the Latest News here