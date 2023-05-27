Virat Kohli Pokes Fun at His Golden Duck Against RR, Viral Video Has RCB Fans in Splits

Just when everyone thought RCB’s action-packed adventure in IPL 2023 had reached its climax, Virat Kohli and his die-hard fans proved them wrong! The RCB frenzy refuses to die down even after the tournament, thanks to their unwavering army of supporters. Now, a video of Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s uproarious interview at a Puma event in Bangalore last month has taken the internet by storm since its social media debut yesterday. But amidst all the excitement, one moment stood out - Kohli poking fun at his own misfortune when he suffered a legendary golden duck against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 23. Yes, you read that right!

In a delightful turn of events, during the interview, the host asked Kohli about the best innings of his illustrious career. With a mischievous grin, the RCB star responded in a lighthearted tone, “Abi last match (April 23)." The crowd erupted into a frenzy, unable to contain their laughter at his brilliant sarcasm. Kohli himself joined in on the fun, laughing out loud while playfully signaling zero to the crowd, symbolising his score in that unforgettable match. It dawned on him, amusingly, that the crowd consisted mainly of Bangalore (RCB) fans, which only amplified the laughter in the room. With a chuckle, he jokingly exclaimed, “Sharam Karo" (Have some shame), teasing the crowd for their hilarious reaction.

The side-splitting interaction didn’t just captivate the live audience; it also unleashed a wave of amusement among online fans. As the video made its way across social media platforms, fans went into an uproar, reacting with sheer delight.

Meanwhile, the interview was filled with numerous attention-grabbing moments that left a lasting impact. One such moment occurred when Anushka Sharma hilariously imitated Virat Kohli’s aggressive celebration on the field. The crowd couldn’t help but burst into laughter at her spot-on rendition.

But the laughter didn’t stop there. In another delightful instance, Kohli flawlessly delivered a famous dialogue from the movie ‘Band Baaja Baaraat,’ leaving Anushka visibly impressed and unable to hide her affection. The video captured the Zero actress delivering her dialogue, “Pyaar Vyapaar ki jodi kabhi nahi baithta, nahi baba. Main toh single hi best." Kohli, with his trademark charm, responded, “Business kar le mere sath. Bread Pakore ki kasam kabhi dhoka nai dunga."

This witty exchange sparked another round of laughter, uniting everyone in mirth.