Virat Kohli Touches His Childhood Coach's Feet, Cricket Fans Call King 'Cultured'

Although RCB may have suffered a loss in their recent match, Virat Kohli’s actions off the pitch have been winning hearts. During his return to his hometown for a match against DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, he had a heartwarming reunion with his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, just before the game. What happened next was truly extraordinary - Kohli humbly touched his coach’s feet, seeking his blessings.

This million-dollar gesture captured on video has taken the internet by storm, leaving cricket enthusiasts utterly charmed by this ‘man of culture’.

Check out the overwhelming adoration that flooded social media as they embraced Kohli’s heartwarming gesture.

Virat Kohli touching the feet of his Childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma.Man of culture! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ANA8IVKBs5 — S. (@Sobuujj) May 6, 2023

Virat Kohli touched his childhood coach feet - Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/p0pirA9H1o— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 6, 2023

Virat Kohli meets his childhood coach and gives him all the respect in the world. This is how legends are born ❤️ #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/UmX8SOCJvR— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 6, 2023

Bows down to his idol Sachin Tendulkar Respects his captain MS Dhoni like no one elseRespects his Coach and touches his feetVirat Kohli is gem of a person ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yV0Xkm1R4y — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 6, 2023

Virat Kohli meets his childhood coach and touches his feet.He knows well whom to respect. That's King Kohli for you.pic.twitter.com/VOQwzPRcpF — Johns. (@Cric_crazyjohns) May 6, 2023

Arrogant Virat Kohli touching the feet of his Childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma. Man of culture! ❤️ #DCvRCBpic.twitter.com/PEngI38tII — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) May 6, 2023

Virat Kohli first remove his gloves and then he touched his childhood coach feet - The way Virat gave respect and love for his coach is so beautiful to see ❤️@imVkohli #ViratKohli #RCBvsDC #rcb pic.twitter.com/7tgFVCbzgB— AVI_VK_18 (@AvinashBatwara4) May 6, 2023

Unveiling a delightful incident, the coach recently shared a revelation about the determined nature of the RCB star during his early days of training.

Recalling the memory, the coach reminisced, “When he first arrived, I initially assigned him to the U-11s. However, he adamantly expressed his desire to practice with players from the senior age groups. He would approach me and say, ‘Sir, I want to play with the elders.’ I explained that being young, he should play with kids from his age group. But he firmly insisted, claiming that they wouldn’t be able to dismiss him and that he could compete with them." Rajkumar disclosed this fascinating anecdote to RCB in anticipation of their upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

He also lauded him as a ‘special’ child possessing ‘tremendous self-belief’, and true to his words, Kohli demonstrated his mettle by notching up a splendid half-century, thereby becoming the first batter to amass 7000 runs in the IPL. In addition, he also secured another milestone by becoming the first batter to score 1000 runs in the IPL against the Capitals. However, despite his remarkable efforts, the Challengers’ valiant attempt went in vain, as they were handed a defeat by seven wickets.

