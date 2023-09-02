CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ISRO Masala DosaTamil NaduViral DanceJames Webb TelescopeIND VS PAK
Home » Viral » Virat Kohli Trolled For Hugging Pakistani Players After Low Score In India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash
2-MIN READ

Virat Kohli Trolled For Hugging Pakistani Players After Low Score In India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 18:19 IST

Delhi, India

India’s game against Pakistan is its first game in this edition of the Asia Cup. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India’s game against Pakistan is its first game in this edition of the Asia Cup. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli has faced the brunt of trolls for interacting with Pakistani players. The top-order batter was dismissed for fourin the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash.

To say that India and Pakistan are arch-rivals is a bit of an understatement. The sub-continental rivalry is one of the biggest face-offs in cricket. The excitement around their clash in the Asia Cup today is no exception. While many players in India and Pakistan share a warm equation with each other, their fans can often find it tough to see the rivals interacting in a friendly manner. India legend Virat Kohli is the latest to bear the brunt of trolling. The reason? The batter was spotted interacting with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf on Friday at Kandy, Sri Lanka. The video of their meet, coupled with Kohli’s low score today against Pakistan, has made a section of his followers angry.

It all started when the Pakistan Cricket Board dropped a clip of Indian and Pakistani players having a meet-and-greet. Virat Kohli was seen hugging Haris Rauf. Later, he was spotted interacting with Shaheen Afridi. Captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam were caught having a chat as well. Watch:

On Saturday, India got the chance to bat first. But the Indian team faced some early troubles, with Virat Kohli being dismissed for a paltry score of 4. The right-handed batter was unable to figure out a delivery by Shaheen Afridi and went in too early for a shot. This sparked anger among some of his followers. An account commented, “Virat Kohli spent more time in photoshoot with Pakistan players than at the crease. Sympathy for people who still watch these shitty matches.”

Quite a few people were miffed with Virat Kohli and did not hold back their opinions. “Stopped watching #INDvsPAK matches after that shameless surrender of 10 wickets loss under Virat Kohli in World Cup 2021. This shameless bunch is not worth watching,” a comment read.

“Virat spent more time hugging Pakistani players off field than actually on pitch during the match,” an account mentioned.

One person accused King Kohli of being busy with photoshoots only and remarked that due to such incidents, the popularity of the sport has fallen.

Some fans came out in Kohli’s defence. “One bad knock and you guys are trolling a legend,” a user commented.

Another account called out the hypocrisy of the troll for not supporting Indian players.

India’s game against Pakistan is its first game in this edition of the Asia Cup. This is the first time the two teams have encountered each other in a One-Day International after the 2019 World Cup.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. viral
  2. Virat Kohli
  3. India vs Pakistan
first published:September 02, 2023, 18:19 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 18:19 IST