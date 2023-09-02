Virat Kohli Trolled For Hugging Pakistani Players After Low Score In India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

To say that India and Pakistan are arch-rivals is a bit of an understatement. The sub-continental rivalry is one of the biggest face-offs in cricket. The excitement around their clash in the Asia Cup today is no exception. While many players in India and Pakistan share a warm equation with each other, their fans can often find it tough to see the rivals interacting in a friendly manner. India legend Virat Kohli is the latest to bear the brunt of trolling. The reason? The batter was spotted interacting with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf on Friday at Kandy, Sri Lanka. The video of their meet, coupled with Kohli’s low score today against Pakistan, has made a section of his followers angry.

It all started when the Pakistan Cricket Board dropped a clip of Indian and Pakistani players having a meet-and-greet. Virat Kohli was seen hugging Haris Rauf. Later, he was spotted interacting with Shaheen Afridi. Captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam were caught having a chat as well. Watch:

Pakistan and India players meet up ahead of Saturday's #PAKvIND match in Kandy ✨#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/iP94wjsX6G— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2023

On Saturday, India got the chance to bat first. But the Indian team faced some early troubles, with Virat Kohli being dismissed for a paltry score of 4. The right-handed batter was unable to figure out a delivery by Shaheen Afridi and went in too early for a shot. This sparked anger among some of his followers. An account commented, “Virat Kohli spent more time in photoshoot with Pakistan players than at the crease. Sympathy for people who still watch these shitty matches.”

Virat Kohli spent more time in photoshoot with Pakistan players than crease.Sympathy for people who still watch these shitty matches.#INDvsPAK — Facts (@BefittingFacts) September 2, 2023

Quite a few people were miffed with Virat Kohli and did not hold back their opinions. “Stopped watching #INDvsPAK matches after that shameless surrender of 10 wickets loss under Virat Kohli in World Cup 2021. This shameless bunch is not worth watching,” a comment read.

Stopped watching #INDvsPAK matches after tht shameless surrender of 10 wickets loss under virat kohli in world cup 2021. This shameless bunch is not worth watching— Maheshwar (@Maheshw41830447) September 2, 2023

“Virat spent more time hugging Pakistani players off field than actually on pitch during the match,” an account mentioned.

Virat spent more time hugging pakistani players off field than actually on pitch during match— Unaccompanied Thinking (@foolsmanual) September 2, 2023

One person accused King Kohli of being busy with photoshoots only and remarked that due to such incidents, the popularity of the sport has fallen.

Cricket was always a religion till Sachin and Dhoni were there. People like @imVkohli are only busy with photo sessions. It is actually because of such acts that the popularity of the sport has gone down.— Emerging Buddha (@Nipat_Satya) September 2, 2023

Some fans came out in Kohli’s defence. “One bad knock and you guys are trolling a legend,” a user commented.

1 bad knock and u guys are trolling legend😢— Aaliya🦋 (@Aaliyaxsingle) September 2, 2023

Another account called out the hypocrisy of the troll for not supporting Indian players.

Hypocrisy of Indians who doesn't support own players— raj (@raj63687805) September 2, 2023

India’s game against Pakistan is its first game in this edition of the Asia Cup. This is the first time the two teams have encountered each other in a One-Day International after the 2019 World Cup.