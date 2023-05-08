Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Someone Turned Duo's Spat into a Game and Fans are Here for it

The Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir showdown is certainly the talk of the town and it’s sticking around like sticky wickets! It has become one of the most unforgettable incidents of the IPL 2023, making waves and creating a whirlwind of chatter. No doubt, the internet is ablaze with relentless banter, flooded with hilarious memes and videos that just won’t quit. But wait, there’s a game-changer: someone actually transformed their infamous on-field feud into a virtual battle royale! Can you believe it? Kohli and Gambhir facing off in a digital duel filled with punches and drama, and the outcome is pure comedic genius!

In this intriguing footage that surfaced on Twitter, a coder creates an astonishing virtual combatant, combining the well-sculpted physiques of Kohli and Gambhir, dressed in their respective IPL jerseys. The coder then orchestrates a thrilling scenario, placing these virtual players alongside their counterparts on the prestigious Ekana Stadium.

Once the game is set in motion, users are invited to select their preferred side, while the coder himself opts for Team Kohli. As the virtual (invisible) nets come alive, the players adopt the tenacity and determination of ultimate fighters, preparing themselves for an epic showdown. And then, Kohli and Gambhir engage in a fierce physical confrontation.

Remarkably, in this digital rendition, Gambhir’s team, that is LSG, emerges victorious. However, to truly comprehend the thrill and excitement this game offers, you must experience it firsthand and ascertain which side resonates with you!

Check Out How the Kohli vs Gambhir Game Unfolds:

In the aftermath of the intense on-field exchange between the players during the RCB vs LSG match, a series of intriguing events unfolded. It has now come to light that the former captain of RCB, Kohli, took the initiative to address the situation by writing to select BCCI officials. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Kohli expressed his disappointment to these officials regarding the severe penalty of 100% match fee deduction imposed on him.

Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq himself took to social media and posted a cryptic message that garnered significant attention. Interestingly, Gambhir extended his support to his enigmatic post, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding drama.

