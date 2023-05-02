Virat Kohli's Birthday Post For Anushka Sharma Draws Sexist Trolls on Internet Yet Again

Virat Kohli wished Anushka Sharma happy birthday on May 1 while sharing a bunch of adorable photos of her on social media. “Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness ♾. Happy birthday my everything," he wrote. The accompanying photos showed Anushka in various moods- goofy to candid. However, since it’s social media and we cannot have good things, sexist trolls swooped in with misogynistic comments on one of the dresses worn by the actor in a photo.

“Kohli wants more followers and likes, that’s why he post such photo [sic]," reads one Facebook comment. “She needs a pant. Inbox for donation," reads another. There was a slew of comments claiming Anushka’s “nude" had been “leaked" by Virat; others were editing the photo to cover her legs and calling it a fix-it. Yet others commented about how Virat could not “afford" to buy his wife pants.

This is hardly the first time that such a phenomenon has happened with the couple. Cricketers’ partners are often blamed for their performances on the field, and Anushka has been subjected to some particularly vicious trolling in this regard. She has been consistently blamed over Virat’s on-field performance, with sexist trolls coming out in hordes to ask her not to show up in the stands.

During World Twenty20 2016, Virat was compelled to hit back at the misogynist trolls by coming out in public and supporting his partner without mincing any words.

“Shame on those people who have been having a go at anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what i do with my sport," Virat captioned his Instagram post.

“If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity. This was long time coming. Shame on these people that hide and take a dig. And i dont need any respect for this post. Have some compassion and respect her. Think of how your sister or girlfriend or wife would feel if someone trolled them and very conveniently rubbished them in public," he added.

Read all the Latest News here