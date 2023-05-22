Virat Kohli's Century in RCB vs GT Brings Bengaluru Crowd on Their Feet, Cheerful Video Goes Viral

In a remarkable display of skill and finesse, Virat Kohli delivered a stellar performance during the RCB vs GT match, leaving spectators and fans in awe of his prowess. His magnificent century, scoring an impressive 101 off just 61 balls, propelled RCB to a formidable total of 197/5. This extraordinary feat marked Kohli’s second century of the season, the first being achieved in the previous match against SRH. The M.Chinnaswamy stadium was filled to the brim with enthusiastic Bengaluru fans, who were treated to a memorable moment as they witnessed the iconic hundred from their beloved RCB star. A viral video capturing the fans’ thunderous cheers for King Kohli’s century has taken the internet by storm, further amplifying the excitement surrounding his exceptional achievement.

Although he may have refrained from his signature aggressive celebration that has become a highlight in every other RCB match, Kohli’s fans made sure to fill the stadium with vigor and enthusiasm. In a captivating clip, the entire crowd can be seen erupting into jubilant celebration as Kohli achieves his back-to-back hundred in the IPL 2023.

Amidst Kohli’s incredible innings, another heartwarming highlight unfolded. As he effortlessly struck the ball across the boundary for a six, completing a magnificent century, all eyes turned to his wife, the renowned Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. Her exuberant cheer, filled with utmost joy and pride, resonated through the stadium, capturing the attention of fans who couldn’t help but swoon over her endearing reaction. The love and adoration poured in for Anushka on social media, further affirming her special place in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts.

Not only were the fans enamored, but Kohli’s RCB teammates also joined in the celebration. From the stands, they rose to their feet, giving him a well-deserved standing ovation. In the midst of this heartfelt moment, Anushka stood up as well, blowing kisses to her beloved husband, a gesture that melted the hearts of onlookers.

In a twist of fate, the spotlight shifted to GT opener Shubman Gill, whose century held significant weight as he led his team to victory, ultimately dashing RCB’s hopes of securing the IPL title once again.