Virat Kohli's Inspiring Speech After RCB's 15 Years of No Trophy Has Fans Calling Him 'King'

Team India’s premier batter Virat Kohli is one of the biggest icons in India and. Not only he enjoys a massive fan following but people religiously look upto him both on and off-field activities. This video which is currently going viral only shows as to why he enjoys such a massive fan following. Taking to Twitter, user named ‘Shubh’, posted an old video of the batter giving a speech. In the video, he can be seen talking about opportunities and his IPL experience.

“I have been playing IPL for 15 years and I haven’t won it yet. But that does not stop me from being excited every year. That’s all I can do. That’s the effort I can put," he says in the video. He further elaborates on how one should always think about the opportunity they have and how there is always a flip side to all the bad things. “King kohli for a reason," read the caption.

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 36K views. “He is the best," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “this man inspires me a lot. truly a king for a reason."

Meanwhile, earlier, a video which went viral is from Kohli’s old teenage days. In the video, Kohli can be seen in his dapper look as he tries to protect his hair from a friend who is trying to wreck his look. Kohli can be seen wearing sunglasses and his hair has been styled using a gel into spikes. A friend of his tries to make him aware of the camera but Kohli is his true candid self in the video.