Rolex Daytona to Patek Philippe, Virat Kohli's Luxury Watch Collection Has Incredible Timepieces

Virat Kohli’s fashion sense has been a long-standing affair. The charismatic Indian cricketer has garnered global popularity as a cherished athlete, recognized for his impeccable style and charisma. And die-hard fans of Kohli are well aware of his penchant for lavish timepieces, often stealing the spotlight in his social media updates. Whether he’s showcasing his assortment of Rolex Daytonas or exhibiting his Patek Philippe, this affluent cricketer takes pride in his exquisite watch compilation, as evident from the viral Twitter thread.

Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold

Among the treasures within Kohli’s watch trove, the most extravagantly priced piece is the Rainbow Everose Gold Rolex Daytona. Adorned with 36 baguette-cut diamonds, this exclusive timepiece shares a connection with the realm of motor racing. The price tag, as disclosed in the thread, stands at a staggering Rs. 4.6 crores.

Platinum Rolex Daytona With Ice Blue Dial and Brown Ceramic Bezel

The Daytona 116506 boasts a sunray finish, accentuated by white gold Eastern Arabic numerals. Crafted from platinum, its three-piece solid Oyster bracelet complements the ensemble. Its price hovers around Rs. 1.23 crores.

Platinum Patek Philippe Grand Complication

A symbol of opulence, the Platinum Patek Philippe Grand Complication graces his collection with a price tag of around Rs. 2 crores. The watch features a lacquered green and black-gradient rim, accentuated by gold-applied hour markers within its Platinum case.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak’s Double Balance Wheel

A prime specimen in his assembly, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak boasts an 18-carat pink gold case, a sapphire crystal, and case back with anti-glare properties, and a slate grey open-worked dial. It enters the realm of exclusivity with a cost of Rs. 1.2 crore.

18KT Yellow Gold Rolex Daytona with a Green Dial

Exquisitely fashioned from 18-carat gold, this timepiece boasts a green dial protected by scratch-proof sapphire crystal. It commands a price of around Rs. 1.1 crore.

Patek Philippe Aquanaut 18kt Rose Gold 5167A-001

Valued at approximately Rs. 87 lakhs, this Aquanaut model features a rich brown embossed dial adorned with luminescent-coated gold-applied numerals. Encased in exquisite rose gold, its allure extends to a sapphire back.

Undoubtedly, the stylish batsman’s aura is unrivaled, and his captivating array of timepieces only amplifies his allure and charisma.

Yet, he is not alone in this regard among Indian cricketers; luminaries like Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, and KL Rahul also share a penchant for high-end timepieces.