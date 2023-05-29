Virat Kohli's Poster Protects Fans From Rain in IPL 2023 Final, Internet Lauds Their 'Desi Jugaad'

The grand finale of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans turned into an unexpected water sports event at Narendra Modi Stadium due to a sudden rain invasion. Over a lakh of spirited fans, hoping for a fiery showdown, found themselves caught in a rain-soaked adventure on the eventful Sunday. And, with the excitement slowly washing away, fans embarked on a frantic quest for cover, searching high and low around the venue to escape the downpour. In a stroke of genius, fans discovered their ‘rainy day reserve’ in the form of none other than a larger-than-life poster of the legendary Virat Kohli.

Yes, you read that right. Fans found an ingenious way to shield themselves and create an unforgettable moment. Videos that have taken the internet by storm showcase them seeking refuge under a banner featuring the mighty King Kohli himself.

In the viral clips, amidst the incessant rain, fans can be seen walking off the stadium with the banner held high above their heads, providing them with a unique and amusing cover. To add to the spectacle, chants of “Kohli… Kohli…" echoed through the stadium, further fueling the energy and excitement of the moment. No doubt, the internet erupted in applause and admiration for the fans’ Desi Jugaad that saved the day. Even Kohli’s loyal supporters enthusiastically embraced the situation, hailing it as yet another example of how their hero always comes to the rescue of his people, no matter the circumstances.

Check out the internet frenzy that ensued:

Virat Kohli once again standing tall and making Indians happyWatch the video.. Indians are experts in doing jugaad 😂❤️#IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/dPl6dJwrr6 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) May 29, 2023

Kohli-Kohli chants in final Match of IPL as King providing them a shelter.The Aura of God Virat Kohli! 🙇🏻 pic.twitter.com/DBSct4hukQ — Shaurya (@Kohli_Dewotee) May 29, 2023

Virat kohli’s poster is more useful than virat himself in IPL finals .pic.twitter.com/HZbpkRUg2M— MAHIYANK ™ (@Mahiyank_78) May 29, 2023

Meanwhile, the anticipation reaches a fever pitch as cricket fans gear up for the rescheduled finale, pitting the mighty teams of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans. After rain forced the organizers to shift the grand showdown to a reserve day, the stakes have never been higher for these rival squads.