Virat Kohli's Priceless Reaction to Mr Nags Roasting Him Over RCB 'Success' in IPL is Everything

In the latest RCB Insider video posted by the franchise on 4th April, Tuesday, former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was seen in a new and unusual avatar. He engaged in some light-hearted banter with comedian Danish Sait, who appeared in his IPL avatar of Mr. Nags. During their humorous interaction, Mr. Nags made a comic remark about RCB’s 15-year losing streak in the IPL, which Kohli reacted to in a hilarious way and that’s definitely a must-watch!

In the video, Mr. Nags drew a comic comparison between RCB’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) team and the men’s team. He playfully teased Kohli by mentioning that Smriti Mandhana, the captain of the women’s team, aspires to achieve great things like Kohli has for the franchise. However, he quickly added that RCB’s women’s team had only won two games, possibly hinting at the men’s team’s poor IPL record. Kohli found this comment particularly amusing and couldn’t stop laughing. Meanwhile, this particular segment of the video has become quite popular on social media, with fans and even rival teams widely sharing it on Twitter.

Only Danish Sait can say this directly to Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/2FLnaPoOjM— All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) April 4, 2023

Only Mr. Nags can ask him this directly https://t.co/iueKDHSnuc pic.twitter.com/uqJhlrgqrI— Raunit (@RaunitRanjan2) April 4, 2023

In addition to this viral exchange with Mr. Nags, another standout moment in the RCB Insider video was when Kohli showcased his poetic side. He was challenged by Mr. Nags to write a few lines of poetry using the words “Trip, Tide, Man, and 49". As Kohli requested the cameras be turned off while he composed his thoughts, the result was awe-inspiring.

RCB Insider with Mr. Nags, Ft. Virat KohliIt’s that time of the year again. Mr. NAGS returns to challenge @imVkohli in a poetry contest. The legends of RCB talk about Bengaluru, Big Franchise Pressure, IPL Trophy and more, on @hombalefilms brings to you RCB Insider.#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/VPt8giKvdg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 4, 2023

His poem reflected on his journey in the last couple of years and read: “Fulfill your desires, ignite the fire. Bat through the tough times, sometimes it’s 263 & sometimes 49. Life can put you in a pickle, laugh through it like it’s a tickle. Whether you get a hundred or a duck, life goes on. Don’t get stuck." What a Wow!

In a more serious moment, Kohli shared that he is in a positive mindset for the ongoing 2023 edition of the tournament and mentioned that he has begun to appreciate the beauty around him. No doubt, he’ll be looking forward to the team’s another win in the IPL 2023 on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News here