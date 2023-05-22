Virat Kohli's Second Century of IPL 2023 in RCB vs GT Had Twitter Celebrating With Memes

Virat Kohli’s remarkable form last night delivered yet another outstanding performance. The star player of Royal Challengers Bangalore shattered Chris Gayle’s long standing record in the Indian Premier League, securing his seventh century in the league on Sunday night. Kohli’s magnificent innings in RCB’s crucial match against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru saw him reach the century mark in just 60 balls, marking his second consecutive hundred this season. Despite RCB’s loss to the visitors, online fans couldn’t overlook Kohli’s incredible achievement. They embraced a perfect memefest, celebrating Kohli’s back-to-back centuries with utmost joy.

Check Out How Kohli’s 100 Sent Twitter into a Frenzy:

Virat Kohli carrying RCB today pic.twitter.com/loxbiKgMGJ— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 21, 2023

KING KOHLI returning back to dressing room after scoring hundred …#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/ek8Y8tOv0h— ರಾಮ್_ತೀರ್ಥಹಳ್ಳಿ (@RamThirthahalli) May 21, 2023

King Kohli walking into the dressing room: pic.twitter.com/6psVxGIxr9— Fenil Kothari (@fenilkothari) May 21, 2023

Although Kohli’s brilliant century propelled his team to a formidable total of 197/5, it was Shubman Gill from the Gujarat Titans who stole the show by scoring yet another exceptional century while chasing the target. Shubman’s consecutive centuries led his team to a 6-wicket victory, knocking RCB out of the IPL 2023. This defeat added another year of waiting for RCB to realise their dream of an IPL century, a milestone they have been aspiring to achieve for fifteen years.

After winning the toss, the Hardik Pandya-led team chose to bowl. Due to persistent rain, the start of the innings was cautious as the players stepped onto the field. As the conditions were assessed, both Kohli and RCB captain Faf du Plessis gradually accelerated. Despite losing wickets, Kohli unleashed his full attacking prowess to contribute valuable runs for the team, reaching his half-century in just 35 deliveries. In a stunning display, he completed his century in 60 balls, taking a mere 25 balls to add another fifty to his impressive total.

As Kohli continued his extraordinary innings, fate dealt a heartbreaking blow to his team in a crucial must-win match. However, Kohli’s magnificent century was still cause for celebration, and internet users made sure of it by commemorating the moment with memes and jubilation.