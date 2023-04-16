Virat Kohli's Wild Celebration After Smashing Fifty Against DC in IPL 2023 Inspires Memes

Virat Kohli, the former captain of RCB, is renowned for his exuberant celebrations and lively mimics on the field, which often captivate fans and spectators. In the recent RCB vs DC match of IPL 2023, Kohli’s fervor was evident once again after he notched up his third fifty of the tournament, resulting in a boisterous celebration that drew attention. Kohli accomplished his half-century in just 33 balls on Saturday, contributing to RCB’s significant overall score. The 34-year-old athlete displayed his aggressive side while celebrating, visibly energised by the enthusiastic cheers of fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In addition, Kohli’s lively celebration has sparked a frenzy on social media, where fans have created a multitude of memes.

Recently, Kohli’s celebrations for significant achievements have been relatively subdued. However, on Saturday, viewers had the opportunity to witness a throwback to the ‘Vintage’ Kohli, as he placed his fists to his chest and pointed his bat toward the stands, where his wife Anushka Sharma was overjoyed by his remarkable performance. While fans have taken to Twitter to shower King Kohli with admiration for his lively celebration, some are now pondering what kind of celebration he might have in store if RCB were to win their first trophy. The possibilities seem unimaginable! Nevertheless, Twitter users have been having a blast with a slew of jokes and compliments.

Virat Kohli after scoring 50(32) at chinnaswamy what this guy will do if he somehow wins IPL trophy pic.twitter.com/ga3XZhmK5e— ™ (@Itzshreyas07) April 15, 2023

That agressive celebration on reaching 50 i know it’s bcoz of saurav ganguly in the dug out #kohli #RCB pic.twitter.com/GC1SBWFZIG— Yash. (@iYashTweets) April 15, 2023

50 with 150+ sr with aggressive celebrationsRcb winKohli showing levels to ganguly thayoliiWarra absolute W day ❤ pic.twitter.com/MJZEPHC4b1— . (@Dhanushvk_) April 15, 2023

This was the statement 50. Others were struggling from one end and Kohli smashed a 50 in just 33 balls. The celebration afterwards was on face of Doull n Dogle.— Aivy (@VamosVirat) April 15, 2023

This celebration has bigger legacy than anything Kohli did in his career. pic.twitter.com/Wq7aGYZrQQ— S. (@Mai_hu_yar) April 15, 2023

Best thing you’ll see on internet today. Vintage VIRAT KOHLI celebration #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/obgXiz4t1s— Smiling_Aassasin (@ChanduGowdru07) April 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Kohli played a commendable knock, hitting 6 fours and a six, after Faf du Plessis was dismissed early in the innings. However, he was unable to convert his fifty into a hundred and was caught near the boundary rope by young Yash Dhull off a juicy full toss from Lalit Yadav. This was Kohli’s third fifty of the IPL 2023 season, having previously scored the fifties against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). With this innings, Kohli has also surpassed 2500 runs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, making him the second-highest run-scorer of the season.

In the match, RCB emerged victorious against the David Warner-led team by a margin of 23 runs.

