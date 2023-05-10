Virat Kohli's 'You vs You' Post After Naveen-ul-Haq's 'Mango' Jibe Has Twitter Counting Memes

What in the world will finally put an end to Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq’s banter? These two cricketers are refusing to back down, serving up a generous dose of entertainment for IPL fans this season. It’s been quite a saga, with the LSG pacer cleverly sharing a ‘sweet mango’ story to tease Kohli after his disappointing wicket. The mangoes became even sweeter when RCB lost to Mumbai in a jaw-dropping run-chase. But Kohli isn’t ready to take the quiet route just yet! He’s taken to social media with a cryptic post, driving fans absolutely bonkers and leaving them drowning in a sea of memes.

In a surprising move, Kohli took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, sharing a captivating photo of himself seated under a vibrant light. Accompanying the image was a thought-provoking caption: “The competition is all in your head. In reality, it’s always you vs you." This cryptic post left fans and critics intrigued, speculating whether it was a subtle response to Naveen’s relentless jabs directed at him during their recent encounter.

Check Out Virat Kohli’s Social Media Post:

The competition is all in your head. In reality it’s always you vs you. pic.twitter.com/59OYBZ4WSF— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 10, 2023

The social media platforms soon erupted with discussions and theories as everyone tried to decipher Kohli’s hidden message. But amidst all the serious analysis, it’s the internet’s love for memes that took centre stage, and the meme-verse exploded with hilariously creative takes on the post.

"Naveen ul haq" is not ready to stop …Good battle goin on #ViratKohli — Cezane Syed (@Cezane100322) May 10, 2023

Virat kohli and Naveen ul haq trolling each other after that fight(अंत तक देखे)pic.twitter.com/tJNhZVA8Ew— Abhishek (@be_mewadi) May 10, 2023

Round 3 with naveen ul haq soon King Kohli nam yad rakhna ⛓️— Dilraj Mandloi (@DilrajMandloi3) May 10, 2023

imagining how we are going to face the nightmares like naveen ul haq & gautham gambhir after the loss of every RCB match https://t.co/THIPlWShB2— a s (@Ajaykr_Arumugam) May 10, 2023

#naveenulhaq among Viratians on Twitter after his Instagram posts: pic.twitter.com/4nJlz3ZzIV— The Memer (@TheMemerContest) May 10, 2023

Desi shaadi me kursi par baithkar pose deta mai pic.twitter.com/LS2uw10lTr— djay (@djaywalebabu) May 10, 2023

It’s safe to say that fans are thoroughly enjoying the fiery exchange including Kohli, Naveen, and Gautam Gambhir. They simply can’t get enough of the drama, as evidenced by a recent development where a coder turned their on-field argument into a virtual brawl! The game features Kohli and Gambhir in full-fledged fighter mode, sporting their respective IPL jerseys as they engage in an epic battle at the very stadium where it all began - the Ekana Stadium. This hilarious adaptation of the infamous spat certainly added a whole new dimension of fun to the IPL craze, and fans couldn’t seem to get enough of it!

