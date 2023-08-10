Vistara Celebrates Baby Passenger's First Birthday Mid-air in Heartwarming Gesture, Pics Go Viral

In what comes as a heartwarming incident, Vistara flight crew arranged a little birthday celebration for their youngest flyer. It happened when the family was flying to Maldives along with a toddler who had just turned one. The crew gave little Aarohi a tiny cake, some fruits, along with a handwritten note. Impressed by the gesture, the family shared pictures of the celebration on Twitter.

“Loved the way how Vistara Crew celebrated my daughter’s very first birthday in air aboard Male bound flight UK271… This is truly a heart warming gesture for us & our daughter. Thankyou Vistara,” wrote Rohit as he shared adorable images of the family and the surprises that they were presented with.

Loved the way how Vistara Crew celebrated my daughter’s very first birthday in air aboard Male bound flight UK271… This is truly a heart warming gesture for us & our daughter.Thankyou Vistara ❤️#FlyWithFeeling #VistaraView #Vistara @airvistara @aakanshasharma6 pic.twitter.com/n1XmemJjGO— Rohit Aakansha Sharma (@Its_MeRohit) August 8, 2023

Vistara responded to the tweet as it wrote, “First birthdays are indeed special and celebrating it at 35,000ft makes it even more special! The crew will be just as happy to read your #VistaraLove, Rohit.”

