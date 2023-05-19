Volcano Panipuri, Anyone? This Unique Twist To Our Favourite Street Food Is Yummy

Panipuri, a street food sensation cherished by all Indians, holds a special place in the hearts of food lovers across the country. Its irresistible combination of flavours and textures makes it a delectable treat that satisfies cravings. Whether it’s known as phuchka, gupchup, or golgappa, pani puri continues to win over taste buds with its unique blend of crispy balls filled with chickpeas or mashed potatoes and black chana. The true essence of this culinary delight lies in the spicy and tangy water that bursts with flavours, creating a memorable experience with every bite.

Over time, pani puri vendors have become social media sensations, captivating food enthusiasts with their innovative approaches to selling this beloved street snack. Among the remarkable Panipuri experiences, one stands out - the Volcano Panipuri from Surat. An Instagram user has introduced this fiery delight that’s taking the street food scene by storm. In a video that has gone viral, a street vendor showcases his jaw-dropping culinary skills as he masterfully creates this unique and explosive treat. As the camera zooms in, you can see the vendor skillfully assembling the classic panipuri, but with an exciting twist. Instead of the usual filling, he carefully adds a secret concoction of fiery spices and chutneys as well as some crunchy puris.

The eruption of flavours is a sight to behold. Surely, for anyone who takes a bite, the explosion of tangy, spicy goodness floods their palate, leaving them craving for more. It’s a symphony of textures and tastes, with the crunch of the puri, the burst of spicy masala, and the cooling touch of mint and tamarind chutney. Each volcano panipuri is a flavour-packed adventure that is sure to take anyone’s taste buds on a rollercoaster ride. The caption alongside the clip read, “Volcano Panipuri of Surat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Sirohi (@foodie_incarnate)

This type of panipuri has become a sensation among food enthusiasts, captivating social media feeds with its visual appeal and mouthwatering taste. People are in awe of the innovation and creativity found in street food culture, where culinary artisans push the boundaries of traditional dishes to create unforgettable experiences. “Kahan kahan se dhoondh ke laatey ho Amar Bhai (From where do you find all these Amar Bhai)! It might not be pani puri but this find a profound one indeed. Enjoy!” read a comment.

“Finally hygiene maintained,” another user wrote.

A comment read, “Gujarat famous pani puri.”

Unique takes on food is not something new on the internet. Thailand’s unique street food, featuring black-coloured noodles, has left the Desi internet in shock. A video shared on Instagram showcases a woman selling pasta with these unconventional noodles, which some likened to Marvel’s “Venom." In the video, the woman can be seen preparing the noodles with vegetables, spices, and shrimp. The spicy nature of the dish is evident as she adds more chilies during the cooking process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Collection (@ourcollecti0n)

top videos

The internet was captivated by this surprising twist on street food from Thailand, generating widespread discussion and reactions.